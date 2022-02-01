Instead of yet another look at how COVID is challenging The Seasons Performance Hall this month, this column peers into the future. It’s a future that is bright, but not without challenges and changes.
Since its founding in 2005, The Seasons' value to our community has continuously increased thanks to local citizens and supporters. It’s you who have helped make The Seasons what it is, who have spurred diversity and excellence in our program choices. It’s your love that has clarified for the board and staff what The Seasons should be over the longer term.
Since a particularly rough patch in 2018, the organization has had to answer the question, “Can The Seasons survive in Yakima?” A three-year "Drive to Thrive" strategic plan adopted by the board of directors that year has been the answer. It addresses head-on the underlying challenge to the existence of The Seasons: how to maintain a constant performance calendar of excellence in our small and diverse rural demographic.
Direct cash flow from ticket sales currently covers only about 40% of the revenue The Seasons needs to produce these shows. This percentage is not unusual for any arts or music venue of any size. For The Seasons, the rest of our budget comes from added resources: donors and grantors, building rentals, concession sales. These are what allow The Seasons to pay artists and staff what they require to provide their valuable content to our community — energized performances by great musicians that create an incomparable and memorable experience.
The "Drive to Thrive" had the goal of re-visioning The Seasons as a viable, stable, arts nonprofit in Yakima for the long term. It had three primary goals: stabilize annual funding, make continual improvements to our historic building through a building reserve fund, and develop an endowment to guarantee support for high-quality staffing. With continuing focus by the board and in spite of COVID interrupting those three years, major portions of the plan have been and continue to be completed. These include constant programming through the pandemic; a robust board of directors; federal, state and local grant support; and our Columns program, which provides a foundation for annual operations funding, new Bistro and Gallery improvements and building replacement/improvement schedule.
Now we are starting on a new three year strategic plan (2022-25) that addresses several challenges of our current environment. We plan to:
• Develop an endowment fund to support the executive director position;
• Develop a new generation of key arts funders;
• Add festival and other special programming; and
• Accommodate potential changes in concertgoing and Seasons’ capabilities resulting from the COVID era.
We hope you will find ways to support us through these efforts.
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE. For more information, go to theseasonsyakima.com.
