The Yakima Valley College Drama Department and the Princess Theatre are gearing up for musicals this November.
YVC is presenting “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday through Saturday and Nov. 10-12 for their fall production.
Each performance will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Kendall Hall Auditorium on the Yakima campus of YVC at South 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy about a group of six mid-pubescents competing in a spelling championship while sharing stories from their home lives.
Tickets cost $15 for YVC students and employees and $20 for general admission. They are on sale now at yvc.booktix.com. For more information, call 509-574-4881.
“We chose this show because it felt small enough in scale to mount in a short period of time, has great music and features characters that actors can sink their teeth into,” Alicia Bickle, director of drama and director of the production, said in a media release. “It also has an appealing message of inclusiveness, as well as the importance of exploring our personal gifts and overcoming our personal challenges.”
The musical direction will be provided by Steven Slusher, director of choral music.
The Princess Theatre in Prosser is presenting “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” on Friday through Sunday and Nov. 12-13.
The Princess Theatre is at 1228 Meade Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Nov. 12-13 showtimes are at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.ProsserPrincess.com and cost $20 for adults, $15 for ages 65 and older and students. Use the code OpeningNight for a $5 discount for the Friday show.
“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” is a musical based on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Dahl. It follows the tale of four golden ticket winners touring Wonka’s candy factory in hopes of winning a lifetime supply of candy and possibly the factory as well.
“This musical shows clearly common temptations and personality traits humans have, and their ability to seek positive solutions. I especially want the audience to see this play through the eyes of children,” director Paul Brooks said in a media release.
