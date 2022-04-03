If my wife thought like a young version of rock star Todd Rundgren, her request would have sounded like this:
“Couldn’t I just tell you the way that I feel, I can’t keep it bottled up inside,
“Milk crates of records are a big deal, they’re driving me out of mind. …”
Instead, it came out: “You’re not in college anymore. Aren’t you a bit old to have milk crates of records sitting all over the place?”
Well, we’ve managed to reach plenty of compromises in nearly 28 years of married life. Those old typewriters that have sat around the garage for decades, without being repaired? OK, they’re gone. Box after box of old newspaper issues and clippings? Yeah, I could condense those.
But not my record collection. It’s hard to think of any inanimate objects that have given me more enjoyment during my half-century of living than my vinyl stash. Sell off or (gasp!) throw away my crates of LPs? Out of my cold, dead hands!
(I did move the record crates into the closet, however.)
Anyway, if I didn’t have a couple hundred records and a trusty turntable in the basement of my Yakima home (it’s pictured with this column), how could we talk about the 50th anniversary of one of rock’s greatest albums?
Rundgren does something, anything and everything
“Something/Anything” is the third, and probably the best, solo album by Rundgren, a guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer who first came on the scene in the late 1960s with his Philadelphia rock group The Nazz. They are best known for their 1968 single, the rocker “Open My Eyes” (which had an early version of “Hello It’s Me” as its B-side).
Rundgren had moved on from The Nazz as a musician and a producer of other bands by the early 1970s, so he basically does it all on three-fourths of “Something/Anything” — writing all the songs, playing all the instruments and recording all the vocals. He then invited a bunch of musician pals (one of whom, keyboardist Moody Klingman, would co-found the first installment of the rock band Utopia with Rundgren) to perform side four of the double LP live in the studio.
What makes “Something/Anything” so great is hearing Rundgren play just about every type of song and musical style he would attempt in his lengthy rock ’n’ roll career, and as Rolling Stone has noted in its review of the album, just about everything works.
His biggest hits, “I Saw the Light” and the solo version of “Hello It’s Me,” are here, along with perhaps his most influential rock song, “Couldn’t I Just Tell You,” a power pop gem that he performs live to this day. It was among the highlights when I finally saw Rundgren live, at the 2000 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Mich.
(A national cherry festival in northern Michigan, rather than Washington state? That’s a debate for another time).
Rundgren also turns loose his guitar on the heavy-metalish “Black Mariah,” previews the triple-keyboard attack of Utopia with the instrumental “Breathless,” flexes his ballad-writing muscles with “Torch Song,” shows his love of cover songs with “Money (That’s What I Want)” and introduces his nasty/unique sense of humor on “Piss Aaron,” “Some Folks Are Even Whiter Than Me” and “Slut.” He also has some spoken intros to songs throughout the album that poke fun at the record business and himself.
The vinyl experience
Finally, “Something/Anything” is one of those rock albums that is great to listen to in its original format: a long-playing vinyl record. There are 25 songs and roughly 90 minutes of music here, but you can tackle it one album side at a time.
This double-album made its debut in February 1972 (just like me!), and in those days, rock fans would play the record on their turntable, closely examine the cover art and read the liner notes/lyrics for clues about the music’s meaning and artist’s intent. There were no Wikipedia articles for this … and the fun was in the discovery.
Yes, I was a bit young to enjoy “Something/Anything” and Rundgren’s nearly-as-good follow-up released the next year, “A Wizard/A True Star,” but the music still meant something to me when I bought the used LPs as a teenager. As I listened, I enjoyed perusing the inner-gatefold photo of Rundgren silhouetted in the studio, standing on a table covered with newspapers, bottles and pizza boxes with recording equipment and instruments scattered in the background. I wish my bedroom could have looked as cool as that!
In short, listening to music on vinyl was — and is — an experience, not just background noise. It was a great way to spend (or some would say, waste) your time as a teenager and young adult, much less harmful than other time-wasting vices, and (IMHO) much more fun than staring at YouTube for hours on end.
In fact, vinyl records are such fun that it’s not only us old Luddites who are into them. Since the dark days of tinny-sounding CDs and file-sharing service Napster in the late 1990s, vinyl record sales have slowly but surely had a resurgence in popularity.
The British music magazine NME noted that in 2021, vinyl record sales were the highest they’ve been in 30 years. A survey the magazine conducted the same year showed that members of “Generation Z” — people born between 1997 and 2012 — are more likely to buy vinyl than their preceding generation of millennials, with about 15% regularly buying vinyl albums during 2020. And that was during a global pandemic.
Data like that puts a smile on this analog man’s face, and has inspired me to leaf through my LP collection and share some thoughts on the records in this monthly column. Some of you might recognize the name of this column as a song title from a Pacific Northwest stalwart, and believe me, we’ll get to that one. But if there’s something else you’d like me to review — or if you simply think I should shut up and crawl back into my basement — I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Until then, Yakima Valley ... in the words of Todd Rundgren, keep your head and everything will be cool.
