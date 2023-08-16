Dean Johnson was the Seattle singer-songwriter scene’s consensus Best Kept Secret for at least a decade, long enough that the title became ironic.
Like, how well-kept could this Dean Johnson “secret” have been if everyone I talked to from Seattle loved the guy?
Irony notwithstanding, the label remained apt for a good long while. Johnson rarely played outside of Seattle and NEVER recorded or released any of the dozen or so original songs that had made him so beloved locally. Whether it was because of insecurity or inertia or who the hell knows, the guy just didn’t seem interested in any conventional definition of “success” as a musician. He played shows, collected instant devotees to his simple, acoustic folk sound, and went back to his life as a humble bartender at Al’s Tavern.
All of that is over now. Johnson released his debut album, “Nothing for Me, Please,” on Portland’s Mama Bird Recording label and via streaming services a couple of months back (physical copies might also exist, though I preordered mine in March and am still checking my porch for it every day). The nine-song collection has been met with the sort of reception befitting its instant status as one of the 21st century’s best broken-hearts records. Since release day May 5, Johnson has sold out the Tractor Tavern, launched a multi-state tour, scored a gig opening for Regina Spektor, gotten an invite to AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tenn., as an “official showcasing artist,” and seen one of his songs prominently featured in the latest season of the acclaimed series “Reservation Dogs” on Hulu.
He deserves all of that. The album does not have a weak spot. As an avowed fan and someone who’s sat spellbound through several of his live performances over the years, I was unsure how Johnson’s high-and-lonesome warble -- absolutely arresting in person -- would translate on record. But it loses none of its emotional heft or sonic nuance.
And the lyrics. By god the lyrics. Like Townes Van Zandt or (to make a Northwest literary comparison) Raymond Carver, Johnson is capable of imbuing plainspoken language with limitless and often discomforting meaning. The opening of the wounded-animal lament “Annabelle Goodbye” is a good example: “There’s a box of poems. There’s a wooden match.” It’s a song about lost innocence, or at least lost naivete. (So many of them are on this album.) And, in lesser hands, its story might have devolved into melodrama. But the starkness of the opening image -- the poems, the match; we all know what’s happening next -- distills the song down to its emotional core right from the beginning.
Johnson’s got a bunch of lyrical diamonds like that. I keep coming back to a line from “Old TV,” a daydream about resurrecting a lost, lowlife romance between struggling musicians. The narrator -- maybe Johnson himself, maybe a character he’s assumed -- acknowledges partway through that the dream is destined to remain a dream. She’s not coming back to him. “I don’t want you to have to say it. And I don’t want to hear it said,” he sings. It’s straightforward enough on one level. But I can’t stop thinking about it, trying to parse its precise meaning. Or meanings?
The first part about not wanting her “to have to say it,” could be read as magnanimous. But the follow-up about “not wanting to hear it said,” undercuts that. Does the narrator not want to hear it said because of the finality that implies? The pain the words themselves would cause? Some hope that just maybe there’s still a chance? Or more poignantly, the idea that despite the couple’s unspoken mutual understanding, the narrator would prefer to consciously trick himself into believing there’s still a chance? Maybe it’s all of that, contradictory as some of those notions are.
This album makes a case for Johnson as among our very best at expressing the (essentially unexpressable) feeling of heartbreak. It’s enough to make you wonder who hurt this guy. Then again, I’m kind of glad SOMEONE did. Because the rest of us aren’t this good at expressing and transcending that kind of hurt. We needed his songs.
Thank god he finally gave them to us.
• Pat Muir is a former Yakima Herald-Republic staff writer. He contributes to Explore from time to time.
