Yakima Valley residents can join a celebration of the Mexica new year this weekend.
Aztec dance groups from Yakima, Seattle, Oregon, California, Chicago, and Mexico will gather Saturday and Sunday at the White Swan Pavilion, Mission Road in White Swan, to welcome the Mexica new year.
The New Year 11 Acatl celebration will be open to the public and will begin between 8 and 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, said Ismael Lopez, captain of the Aztec dance group Ceatl Tonalli, which has one dance circle in Seattle and one in Granger in the Yakima Valley.
"On Saturday, we welcome them (the public) at the altar, we're going to cleanse them with smoke and welcome them. They can have coffee, there will be people selling crafts, clothing, jewelry. That is the vigil all night long to say goodbye to the sun of the last night of the year," Lopez said. "The night part is the singing and the vigil. Different works are being prepared to go out to dance in the morning (to receive the sun)."
"On Sunday morning, we start with the dance and we dance until 3 p.m. We do a little ritual that marks the new year, with a flag from last year and the new year, and we give thanks for the new year, and we are going to feed the community," he added.
This is the first the Yakima Valley will celebrate Mexica New Year, Lopez said. For 12 years, dance circles held the celebration in Seattle and during the pandemic (2021-22) they held it only among the dance groups, Lopez said.
The Yakima Valley celebration began after Ceatl Tonali started an Aztec dance circle in the Yakima Valley, Lopez said.
"There are a lot of people here and they don't know about the culture, and the young people don't have that identity ... And this is the idea, to plant a spiritual seed to open paths," he said.
"The new year (Mexica) is March 12 and we do it a week later for two reasons: because there are ceremonies in Mexico where some people go, and because we are further north, spring starts later, the temperature is warmer afterwards," he said.
"We work all year to give this offering to the community, and this year as we are in Yakama territory, we want to ask permission to the spiritual guardians to let us bring these ceremonies here and create brotherhood between these two cultures," he said.
The event will have a family atmosphere, and is open to those who wish to learn about the Mexica culture.
"Our culture has been one of those that they have tried to eradicate, to erase us from the map, but we still continue in these times," said Lopez.
The organizers recommend having a print map as a backup since there is not much light at night in the area and the Internet signal fails in some devices.
The Mexica culture, also known as Aztec, established Tenochtitlan, where Mexico City is now.
