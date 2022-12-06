Enjoy the holiday spirit this weekend with two free events in Yakima.
The annual Luminaria 2022 is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 2022, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.
From 6-10 p.m., make your way through the candlelit, mile-long loop trail through the arboretum. The path has 1,000 candles and leads to multiple light displays.
The event is free, but donations are accepted.
A free shuttle will bring visitors to the Yakima Area Arboretum and the park and ride pickup spot is at Kiwanis Park Playfields, 1501 E. Maple St.
Starting at 5 p.m. both nights, the entrance to the arboretum will be closed to all vehicles except those with handicap parking placards and there will be no parking in the U-Haul lot across the street from the arboretum.
The Jewett Interpretive Center will be open and Blissful Bites will have donuts and warm drinks for sale in the courtyard with propane-fire tables available for use.
For safety reasons, no pets are allowed except for service animals.
For more information or anyone interested in volunteering during the Luminaria, visit www.ahtrees.org.
Letters for Santa
The third annual Letters to Santa drive-thru is from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The free event is put on by the Yakima Parks and Recreation and is held at the Yakima Public Works facility, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
Visitors will follow a marked route while enjoying music and Christmas themed inflatable displays. The Yakima Christmas trucks will be there, and letters can be dropped in a special mailbox for Santa. Mrs. Claus will greet cars at the mailbox.
To get to the Public Works Facility, drivers should take 16th Avenue and turn west on J Street. From J Street, turn left on 21st Avenue and head south to Fruitvale Boulevard. At Fruitvale, turn right and take another right into the facility’s parking lot. At the end of the drive-thru event, exit the parking lot and turn right onto Fruitvale Boulevard.
Driving from the west on Fruitvale Boulevard, drivers will turn left on 20th Avenue to J Street and take a left toward 21st Avenue.
There will be signs and police on site to direct the flow of traffic. There may be traffic delays and drivers not participating in the Letters to Santa event are advised to avoid the area.
