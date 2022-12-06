191214-yh-news-luminaria-2.jpg
Buy Now

Evelyn Berkas, 5, and Oliver Berkas, 4, right, look at a light display during the Luminaria 2019 event on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Yakima Area Arboretum in Yakima, Wash. The Luminaria features a .8 mile trail marked by luminaria lanterns and holiday light displays.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Enjoy the holiday spirit this weekend with two free events in Yakima.

The annual Luminaria 2022 is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 2022, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.

From 6-10 p.m., make your way through the candlelit, mile-long loop trail through the arboretum. The path has 1,000 candles and leads to multiple light displays.

The event is free, but donations are accepted.

A free shuttle will bring visitors to the Yakima Area Arboretum and the park and ride pickup spot is at Kiwanis Park Playfields, 1501 E. Maple St.

Starting at 5 p.m. both nights, the entrance to the arboretum will be closed to all vehicles except those with handicap parking placards and there will be no parking in the U-Haul lot across the street from the arboretum.

The Jewett Interpretive Center will be open and Blissful Bites will have donuts and warm drinks for sale in the courtyard with propane-fire tables available for use.

For safety reasons, no pets are allowed except for service animals.

For more information or anyone interested in volunteering during the Luminaria, visit www.ahtrees.org.

Letters for Santa

The third annual Letters to Santa drive-thru is from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event is put on by the Yakima Parks and Recreation and is held at the Yakima Public Works facility, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.

Visitors will follow a marked route while enjoying music and Christmas themed inflatable displays. The Yakima Christmas trucks will be there, and letters can be dropped in a special mailbox for Santa. Mrs. Claus will greet cars at the mailbox.

To get to the Public Works Facility, drivers should take 16th Avenue and turn west on J Street. From J Street, turn left on 21st Avenue and head south to Fruitvale Boulevard. At Fruitvale, turn right and take another right into the facility’s parking lot. At the end of the drive-thru event, exit the parking lot and turn right onto Fruitvale Boulevard.

Driving from the west on Fruitvale Boulevard, drivers will turn left on 20th Avenue to J Street and take a left toward 21st Avenue.

Letters to Santa traffic map

A traffic map for entry and exit directions to the Yakima Public Works facilities. 

There will be signs and police on site to direct the flow of traffic. There may be traffic delays and drivers not participating in the Letters to Santa event are advised to avoid the area.

Reach Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Explore editor

Hi! I’m Sara Rae Shields, Explore editor for the Yakima Herald-Republic. I’m a very outgoing and sociable person and I want to share with readers what’s going on in the Yakima Valley. I also want to hear from you. Let’s create strong community bonds over the fun events and fascinating people to meet in the area.  I’m Wapato born and raised and love meeting locals and transplants. I spend a lot of time supporting the Seattle Sounders as part of the Dry Side Supporters, raving about my rescue dog, Telly and hanging out at local gathering spots like restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars. Prior to working for YHR, I was a GIS Specialist for the Yakama Nation and take great pride in the 15 years I spent working for my tribe. I also coached middle school girls’ soccer in Wapato and worked the front desk at a tattoo/body piercing shop.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment