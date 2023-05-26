A Yakima Valley art tradition continues this Memorial Day weekend.
The Leo Adams and Friends art show will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, 2023.
Adams, a popular Yakima artist and member of the Yakama Nation, opens his studio and home, 3205 S. 62nd Ave., Memorial Day weekend to the public. There is no admission and visitors are encouraged to reconnect and share some laughs in Adams' home.
The open house will feature art from Adams and friends.
Featured art will include paintings by Adams, W.D. Frank and Elizabeth Freitag, metal work by J Alexander, ceramic sculptures and functional works by Jane Gutting, Mike Hiler and Michelle Wyles and encaustic by Stephanie Clevenger.
