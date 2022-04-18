For the first time ever, the Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan will perform in the Tri-Cities on May 29.
Tickets for his Toyota Center performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket prices have not yet been listed.
The Nobel Prize-winning, folk-rock songwriter kicks off a 14-date West Coast tour run on May 28 in Spokane before coming to Kennewick. It’s part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Wide Tour.
He’ll also perform this summer in Seattle, L.A., San Diego, Eugene and Redding. The tour continues through 2024.
Dylan’s set list for the tour is littered with cuts from his recent works, as well as back catalog hits including, “To Be Alone With You,” “Watching the River Flow” and “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight.”
