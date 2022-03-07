Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana kicks off his North American tour this month at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, and he’s ready to bring his “divine awareness” to Tri-Cities fans first.
“We’re very grateful, and we feel the enthusiasm. We’re filled up with hope and courage, and we’ll bring, as Bob Marley would say, ‘powerful and positive vibrations,’” the 10-time Grammy winner told the Herald in an interview last week. He said his latest album, 2021’s “Blessings and Miracles,” is about unlocking the potential to find everyday healing and finding the capacity to bring about blessings and miracles.
“You can heal people, you can heal yourself,” he said. “Anyone can heal by bringing a frequency of divine knowing, divine awareness.” Though the 74-year-old guitarist recently recovered from an unscheduled heart procedure, he said he feels “great, strong and clear, and filled with enthusiasm” to be back on the road.
More than 50 tour dates have been added to Santana’s upcoming tour.
The tour begins at 8 p.m. March 25 at Toyota Center. Tickets are on sale online and start at $43.
The “Evil Ways” rocker and his group, Santana, will be promoting their latest release. They also plan on delving back into five decades’ worth of material, including Santana’s earliest days as an Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion musician.
“With his latest release, ‘Blessings and Miracles, Santana delivers one of the most ambitious, inspired and flat-out magical records of his storied careers,” a news release read, and features contributions from singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas and multi-instrumentalist blues rocker Steve Winwood.
Santana also has won three Latin Grammys, with a record-tying nine Grammys for a single project — 1999’s “Supernatural,” which included Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Santana was ushered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Santana is one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. He plans to continue his residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas later this year.
