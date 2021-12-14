Does reading “Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague” by Maggie O’Farrell offer new insights into Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”? I think so.
Right away we notice that the ghost of Hamlet’s father in the opening scenes of the play takes on different perspectives. Agnes is watching the performance and perceives the old Hamlet’s death as her husband’s imagined state of being. He is making up, she thinks, in the only way he can, for the death of their son, young Hamnet. This notion becomes increasingly clear to her as she watches young Hamlet on stage and thinks, “It’s him. It’s not him, it’s him. It’s not him.” No way can he be real. Try as he may, a father can never make up for the loss of his son. One death cannot atone for another.
A reading of “Hamnet” demands an alert mind as the structure of the novel keeps the reader on constant notice. Chapters move forward and backward in time, covering Hamnet’s 11 years from birth to death, the courtship of Agnes and Shakespeare, their married lives and, finally, the performance in London of “Hamlet.”
O’Farrell’s story opens on a note of desperation. Hamnet has found his twin sister, Judith, lying on their parents’ bed with swelling at her neck and shoulder. He promises to find their mother, but Agnes is gone collecting honey and rosemary, the maid is flirting in the market, their father is two days’ ride away in London, and the grandfather — shunned by the townspeople for illicit business dealings and lacking church attendance — is drunk and hits Hamnet right below the eyebrow even as he comes looking for his mother.
We are left here as the story moves back 15 years to the courtship and sexual consummation of Agnes and the “Tutor” who has come to instruct her brothers and work off some of his father’s debts. The two are immediately attracted to one another, and Agnes being six years older than 18-year-old Tutor — the name” Shakespeare” never appears, perhaps as a further emphasis on Agnes being the main character of the novel — seems to be of little relevance.
At the death of Agnes’ mother, the unmarried sister of a neighbor had moved in to take care of the farmer widower, who, after a short while, married her and fathered six children, “fair and rosy” like their parents. As a stepmother, Joan holds the position that permits her to remove one of Agnes’ shoes and bring it down on the back of her legs in retaliation for perceived impertinence. In the process, Agnes learns to become invisible, to move through a room unnoticed, “too dark, too tall, useless … someone who is fierce and savage and puts curses on people” and knowing that if she will ever hope to marry, she must change.
But she does not change. Tutor loves her as she is, and they consummate their love in the apple storage with Agnes’ kestrel looking on from a corner. Agnes is pregnant when she packs her clothing and moves in with Shakespeare’s family to await her wedding day. Fortunately for her, Hamlet’s father has perceived his own advantage in the liaison with the girl’s family, and he has brokered a deal with her brother, Bartholomew. So Agnes marries Shakespeare and bears him three children, a daughter, Susanna, and twins, Hamnet and Judith.
Young Hamnet will do anything he can to help his sister, and he looks everywhere he can imagine including making a trip to the doctor’s office to alert him and bring him about for a visit. But his search for help ultimately wears down his strength. He falls asleep and does not wake up until his mother returns and both realize Judith has “got … the pestilence.”
Agnes begins applying her healing herbs and eventually the doctor shows up by the front door. His face is a “hideous, featureless mask, pointed like the beak of a gigantic bird.” Relying on his authority, he forbids them to go out and tells them that a dried toad applied to the victim’s abdomen for several hours “has proven to have great efficacy in cases such as these.” Agnes has nothing but scorn for him and his advice, and Hamnet grasps in an instance that the doctor hates his mother for gathering her own herbs for medication and luring away his clients.
But nothing either of them can do will change the outcome. Young Hamnet dies, and Agnes lays him out for burial. Down in London, Shakespeare receives the news and rides home without stopping, making it just in time to carry his child to the grave on a board “balanced on his outstretched arms.” He can bring no lasting comfort. The life of his London enterprise depends on him, and he must return.
Back in Stratford, Joan’s resentment toward Agnes remains unchanged by the tragedy, and she sees a new way of going about enacting it. She pays a visit and accidentally leaves behind a playbill announcing Shakespeare’s latest production, “Hamlet.” Agnes is so chocked she takes to her bed. But she rises to the occasion, and, together with Bartholomew, sets out for London the following morning.
Agnes has never seen a play and has no idea of what to expect as she registers the entrance of the ghost and experiences “a kind of hollow confirmation,” which makes her wonder what her husband is about. When she realizes what he has done, “thieving” the name of their son to “strip and flense it of all it embodies.” It “eviscerates” her, and she wants to leave immediately. But she does not. She sees a boy on stage and thinks “It is him. It is him. It is him. It is not him.” Yet he sounds like her son, “speaking words written for him by her son’s father.” She pushes herself to the front of the stage, and the ghost looks straight at her as he prepares to leave, uttering his final words: “Remember me.”
So ends the novel, leaving us to carry on our own reflections on both novel and play and to relish their mutual illumination.
• Inga Wiehl is a writer and retired Yakima Valley College English professor. She has a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Washington, and has taught there and at the universities of Utah and Texas. She has written four nonfiction books and writes about books for SCENE in an occasional column.
