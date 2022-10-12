The Peacekeeper Society and the University of Washington will host three screenings and panel discussions in the Yakima Valley this weekend.
“Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” will play at 7 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 14, at the Yakama Nation Agency, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish in the Eagle Selatsee Auditorium; 1 p.m. Saturday at Glenwood Square Theatre, 5110 W. Tieton Drive, #380 in Yakima; and 7 p.m. Saturday at The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. in Yakima.
All three screenings are free to the public. Register for the Yakima screenings at www.peacekeepersociety.com. Registration for the Toppenish showing is not necessary.
“Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting" is a documentary that examines the movement that is ending the use of Native American names, logos and mascots in the world of sports and beyond,” according to the film’s website.
The panel discussion and a question-and-answer session will be held with the team behind the film.
The Peacekeeper Society is a Native-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit based on the Yakama Reservation.
