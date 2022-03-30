"Meet Me in the Margins" is a book lover's dream, a whimsical and delightful tale of how hard and wonderful it is to work in the world of books. This book has passionate book editors, a heavenly ARC room (advanced reader's copy), book events and a hidden nook. I was sold from the start.
Savanah works at a nonfiction publishing company that pretty much looks down at all fiction books, but especially anything as "silly" as romance. She is great at her job, but she has a little secret: She wants to write fiction, and her first manuscript is ready to go.
After having to leave her manuscript behind at work one day, she discovers she is not the only one who uses the little hidden nook she found in the building. Someone else must know about it, too. Someone who thought it was OK and acceptable to edit her manuscript. She finds comments and observations all over the first few pages of her manuscript. She ignores them and submits it anyway -- only to hear back from the other publishing company with comments similar to those the mystery editor added to the margins of her pages.
She leaves the book in her hidden nook again with the hopes this mystery editor will continue to work on her book with her. It's not ideal; if anyone were to find out at work it wouldn't go down well. But it works out. He edits, she works on the edits, and in between all that they share little bits about themselves in the margins. The question eventually becomes: Who is this mystery editor she meets in the margins and will their friendship -- or more -- go beyond the page?
As correctly put at the end of the book's blurb: "Melissa Ferguson’s latest is a love letter to books, readers, and romance that will leave fans laughing out loud and swooning in the same breath." This little gem will undoubtedly end up as one of my favorite reads of the year.
• “Meet Me in the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson was published by Thomas Nelson on Feb. 15. It retails for $16.99.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
