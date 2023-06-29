Yakima AppleJam 5 will showcase the range of musical talent in the Yakima Valley on Tuesday when it returns to State Fair Park.
A Fourth of July tradition in Yakima, the competition is open to all ages and music genres. Competitors can compete in the solo or band contest.
The performances are part of the Yakima Fourth of July Celebration from noon to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
The musical performances will begin at 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced before the fireworks display.
Local groups and solo artists were voted for by fans at www.yakimaapplejam.com. The top vote-getters will perform for fans at the Fourth of July celebration.
Judges will award $500 to the top band performance, top solo performance and best overall performance.
Check out the profiles of bands and vocalists below competing in Yakima AppleJam 5 this year:
Bands
Monte Carlo
Band members: Travis Hauck, lead guitar and vocals; Elliana Durnbaugh, drums; Kwinton Wyckoff, guitar and vocals; Colton Adams, guitar; Isaiah Valencia, bass.
Website: Instagram @montecarlo_yaks.
How would you describe your music? Our music echoes a wide array of influences including the likes of rock 'n' roll, Texas swing, outlaw country, heavy blues and the hard-edged Detroit rock 'n' sound. We are rock 'n' roll with a southern twist.
How long have you been playing, and how long have you been playing with the lineup you have now? We have been playing for about three months now, but each of us has been playing music for years.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? We are looking forward to having a good time and connecting with the audience at AppleJam 5!
47th Parallel
Band members: Kelly Clark, vocals; Sean Rogers, guitar and vocals; Mckay Alliston, bass; Nigel Goodwin, drums.
How would you describe your music? 1990s acoustic rock, originals and covers.
How long have you been playing, and how long have you been playing with the lineup you have now? 10 years.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? Getting to the core of local music and squeezing all the juice out of our time on stage with this ripe bunch of guys. Really grasping this low-hanging fruit from the orchards of talent we have in the area.
Invicta
Band members: Ben Holmes, vocalist; Kayden Lorton, bassist; James Conright, guitar; Jacob Shay, drums.
Website: Invictamized.com.
How would you describe your music? '90s influenced metal core.
How long have you been playing, and how long have you been playing with the lineup you have now? Invicta was born in January 2021, with the current lineup starting in November 2022.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? Showing that the music scene is alive and colorful in Yakima, and that no matter the genre, musicians here support one another.
Big Blue
Band members: Thai See and Colton Jones.
Website: Instagram @bigblue.music.
How would you describe your music? Our originals tend to be folk and alternative classic country with instrumental influences, but we cover some different punk and rock stuff for live shows to change things up. We are fluid with our genres and I'd like to think we can play anything.
How long have you been playing, and how long have you been playing with the lineup you have now? As the duo Big Blue we have been playing together for about a year now, but we brought on some friends just for this performance and have had a few weeks to play with them. In these few weeks we've been learning our covers and teaching the backup members our originals.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? We are definitely looking forward to playing for a larger audience, as well as debuting some originals on a larger scale before we finish our album at the end of this summer.
Vocalists
Michael Angel Cabrera
Website: Instagram: @michaelangelcabrera, TikTok: @michaelangelcabrera
How would you describe your music? A blend of smooth and raspy takes of somewhat popular music and a few grunge folk originals.
How long have you been playing? I've been playing for about 26 years, but I've been playing well for about 10 years now.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? I just wanna make folks smile. I was a special guest last year at AppleJam 4 and there was this guy and his autistic son near the fence line. They were mouthing the words to "Redemption Song" and I asked them if they wanted to hear it again. The kid shouted excitedly and they danced to it one more time. I was beside myself. It was easily one of my favorite performances.
Legz
Website: https://linktr.ee/Legz5349.
How would you describe your music? I mainly make R&B and pop.
How long have you been playing? I have been writing, recording and engineering music for 12 years.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? I’m a competitive person. I’ve been a dancer for 23 years and have been competing for some time. On top of the awesome local acts, I’m definitely looking forward to the competition the solo vocalists are going to bring!
Daniel Rincón
Band members: Daniel Rincon and Ulysses Quiroz.
Website: Instagram: @danielrinc0n.
How would you describe your music? I would describe my music as alternative, indie/singer.
How long have you been playing, and how long have you been playing with the lineup you have now? I’ve been playing since 2018 and I’ve been performing music with Ulysses since our first show in 2018.
What are you looking forward to about performing at AppleJam 5? I’m looking forward to performing alongside a larger pallet of musical acts, as well as a wider demographic of people. I think it’ll be a great learning experience and opportunity to grow as a performer, artist and possibly other facets I can’t even think of!
Grace Ziegler
“I make beats and create my own lyrics and add my own back vocals.”
David Castro
“I’m a solo singer. I do covers of Tejano and country music have always had a passion for music.”
