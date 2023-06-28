Get ready for fireworks, live music and activities for kids around the Yakima Valley to mark the Fourth of July holiday.
Here’s a look at some of the activities leading up to July Fourth on Tuesday:
State Fair Park
Yakima’s annual Fourth of July Community Celebration will take place at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. It’s a free, family-friendly event.
Things get rolling the weekend leading up to the holiday. The Fourth of July carnival starts at 4 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday; and at noon Tuesday. The carnival end times vary each night, depending on crowd sizes, and will end around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Wristbands for carnival rides cost $35 Saturday, Sunday and Monday and include two games tokens; wristbands cost $40 Tuesday and include two game tokens.
The event on Tuesday runs from noon to 11:30 p.m.
Guests can park for free and enter State Fair Park through Gate 15 from Pacific Avenue.
The community event will feature food vendors, carnival rides, games, a kids zone and a beer garden. Visitors may also bring their own picnic, but no charcoal or gas/propane grills are allowed.
The kids zone will feature free face painting and activities like jump rope, giant coloring wall, badminton, gunny sack races and more.
The foam pit returns this year and will also include water features: six water tunnel structures that spray water from three sides that adults and kids can run through.
Capping off the celebration is a 20-minute fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. The display will be accompanied by patriotic music on 100.9 Cherry FM.
Yakima AppleJam 5 will also take place, starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
AppleJam is a musical competition open to all ages and music genres and is free to enter. Competitors can compete in the solo or band contest. Judges will award $500 to the top band performance, top solo performance and best overall performance.
Bands performing this year include Monte Carlo, Invicta, 47th Parallel and Big Blue. Vocalists performing include Legz, Michael Cabrera, Daniel Rincón, Grace Ziegler and David Castro.
The winners of AppleJam 5 will be announced prior to the fireworks display.
Kids parade in Moxee
The East Valley Community Enhancement Association will have its annual kids parade at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the track at the Moxee City Park on South Rivard Road.
Participants are encouraged to decorate themselves or their bicycles, skates, strollers, tricycles, scooters and more in a patriotic theme. Age categories are newborn to 4 years, ages 5-9 and ages 10-13.
Judges will choose the best decorated and most patriotic in each category as well as one overall judges’ choice award.
Following the parade, participants are invited to enjoy free juice and cookies.
Email evcea2019@gmail.com for more information.
Selah
The Fourth of July celebration in Selah will take place from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road.
There will be food vendors and craft vendors as well as a beer garden. James Beam and Rock Garden will be playing live music. For $10, there will be unlimited kids games by 509 Jumpers.
The night ends with a fireworks display starting at dusk.
Prosser
The old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration will take place Tuesday at City Park on Seventh Street, featuring old-fashioned games, entertainment, barbecue and more.
The car show and shine begins with check-ins at 8 a.m.; the car show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Kiddie Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from the county courthouse at 1121 Dudley Ave. to City Park.
The Little Miss Prosser pageant will start at 11:30 a.m. on the Sylvan Stage in City Park. Accordion player Gary Malner will perform from noon to 1 p.m.
The fireworks display will begin at dusk at Housel Middle School, 2001 Highland Drive.
Sunnyside
The Sunnyside Fourth of July celebration will run from 7 p.m. to dusk Tuesday at Clem Senn Stadium at Sunnyside High School, 1801 E. Edison Ave.
The event will feature food trucks and food vendors as well as interactive and holiday merchandise vendors.
A fireworks display will start at dusk. Attendees can purchase a “donate to detonate” ticket for $1 for a chance to use a plunger to detonate a firework. Money raised will go to funding next year’s fireworks display.
Toppenish Rodeo and Parade
Friday and Saturday marks the 88th annual Toppenish Rodeo at the Toppenish Rodeo Grounds, 600 S. Division St. Both nights will feature cowboy and cowgirl action from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The Rascal Rodeo, a rodeo opportunity for special-needs cowboys and cowgirls of all ages, begins at 10 a.m. Friday at the rodeo area. It’s a free event.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Friday and the grandstand opens at 6 p.m. Mutton bustin’ starts at 7 p.m. and the Toppenish Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Following the rodeo, DJ Armando will perform in the beer garden.
In addition to the rodeo, Saturday will include several other events.
A pancake breakfast will be held in Post Office Park on Jefferson Avenue starting at 7 a.m.
The Wild West Toppenish parade starts at 11 a.m.
The No Rhyme or Reason Country market will be from 2-9 p.m.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday and the grandstand opens at 6 p.m. Mutton bustin’ starts at 7 p.m. and the Toppenish Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. The band Nuketown will play at 10 p.m. in the beer garden.
General admission tickets cost $15 for a one-day pass or $25 for two days for ages 13 and older; $12 for a one-day pass or $20 for two days for ages 55 and older; and $10 for a one-day pass or $18 for two days for ages 6-12. Ages 5 and younger are free.
Patriot Night Under the Lights
Patriot Night Under the Lights will be from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center, 901 E. Seventh Ave. in Ellensburg.
The event is for all ages and will feature food trucks and a beer garden for ages 21 and older.
Patriot Night Under the Lights will have two headliners performing: Runway June at 7 p.m. and Colt Ford at 8:30 p.m.
A professional fireworks display will start at 10 p.m. and the patriot after-party will feature 80 Proof Ale from 10-11:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at https://yhne.ws/patriotnight.
Hot dog eating contest
Firing Center Chevron/Bullseye Burgers Subs and more, 51 Firing Center Road in Yakima, is hosting its eighth annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Tuesday, starting at noon.
The competition is open to everyone, and the first-place winner will receive $500. Anyone interested in participating needs to send a direct message to the Bullseye Burger Facebook page at https://yhne.ws/bullseyefb.
