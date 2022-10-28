Fall is the perfect time to cuddle up with a good book, and Halloween is the perfect time to embrace the spooky side of life. Why not try both at the same time?
Kids who read can develop a lifelong love of literacy. And in young people, reading improves language development.
Libraries were my favorite place to hang out when I was young. I was (and am) an enthusiastic reader, and I grew into a writer who covers education for the Yakima Herald-Republic. This October, I reached out to local school and public librarians for their recommendations for books to read during the Halloween season. I’m also including my own recommendations for teenagers.
Elementary-age readers
• Katie Fox, librarian at Kirkwood Elementary School in Toppenish: There are so many great choices for spooky, creepy and fun Halloween-related books that it was honestly hard for me to pick. One is a fun picture book called “Night Animals” by Gianna Marino. The story is from the point of view of a group of night animals who are scared by the spooky sounds they hear at night. The illustrations make the story so funny. Be sure to pay close attention to what the animals are doing in each scene. You won’t regret it!
• Julie Graham, assistant collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries: I recommend “The Dark,” written by Lemony Snicket, illustrated by Jon Klassen. This picture book combines Snicket’s suspenseful, slightly ominous text and Klassen’s spare illustrations to create an excellent read-aloud for young readers during the spooky season. Laszlo, a young boy who lives in a big house, is afraid of The Dark; it usually lives in the basement but can also be found hiding in other parts of the house, like a closet or behind the shower curtain. But then one night, when his nightlight burns out, The Dark comes into his room and says, “I want to show you something.” And clutching his flashlight, Laszlo follows The Dark into the basement.
• Sarah Schal, librarian at Harriet Thompson Elementary School in Grandview: For a non-traditional Halloween read for kids, try Aaron Reynolds’ “Creepy Carrots!” book series. These books are safely-spooky and adorable books that are perfect for young readers. They follow the adventures of Jasper Rabbit, as he gets a little bit creeped and eeked out by the silliest of objects. Add some fun sound effects and perhaps a few creative art projects and you’ve got the perfect plan for an enjoyably spine-tingling Halloween or any day story time!
Middle-grade readers
• Madison Gailus, assistant zone manager for West Valley Community Library: I recommend “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. It is the story of Ollie, an only child trying to navigate life after a tragic loss. She finds solace in books, so one day when she sees a woman throw a book into the river, she doesn’t hesitate to rescue it. But what she doesn’t expect is the haunting tale within its pages, or that the story — about a long-ago love story and a dark, terrifying entity called “the smiling man” — will take her and her friends down a path, and into a danger, they never imagined. “Small Spaces” is a fantastic introduction to the horror genre for middle-grade readers.
• Melanie Greene, librarian at East Valley Central Middle School: One of the popular Halloween/ghost story books that we have in the EVCMS library is called “City of Ghosts” by Victoria Schwab. It is a book that is appropriate for middle school students and is well written with great character development. Readers of any age would enjoy it! Here is a summary of the book: Cassidy Blake’s parents are The Inspectors, a (somewhat inept) ghost-hunting team. But Cass herself really can see ghosts. Cassidy’s powers will draw her into an epic fight that stretches through the worlds of the living and the dead.
High school readers
• LeNee Gatton, collection development librarian for Yakima Valley Libraries: I recommend “The Girl From the Well” by Rin Chupeco. In it, Okiku, a servant girl thrown in a well and left to die 300 years ago, hunts those who hurt children. Tarquin, tattooed by his mentally ill mother when he was 5, is haunted by a deadly spirit. A bloody ghost story told by the ghost. Spine-tingling and chilling, “The Girl From the Well” is perfect for cinematic horror fans.
• Vanessa Ontiveros, education reporter for the Yakima Herald-Republic: Each year, I plan ahead with a few spooky reads I want to get through to set the mood during October. One of my favorites this year was “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson. This page-turner follows ultimate true crime fan Pip, who is trying to solve her hometown murder as her senior project. I think the main character would be relatable to any smart, driven teenager out there who has a taste for mystery. It’s the first in a three-book series and I can’t wait to read the rest.
My second recommendation is considered the first science fiction story and is a staple of the Halloween season. “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley follows scientist Victor Frankenstein as he grapples with the creature he brought to life. I’ll be honest, I do not generally enjoy reading classic novels. But this one has a great plot and characters grappling with serious questions regarding the nature of life, belonging and what we owe to each other. Plus, it’s short; my copy totaled about 160 pages. Bonus: Mary Shelley was a teenager when she wrote the book.
