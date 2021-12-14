There are certain musical ideas or melodies from the world of orchestral music that are instantly recognizable. The opening of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is the classic example, or the opening of "Also Sprach Zarathustra" by Richard Strauss, made more famous in the late 1960s through its use in the film "2001: A Space Odyssey." Melodies from Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue," Rossini’s "William Tell Overture" and the "Blue Danube Waltz" by Johann Strauss (also featured in "2001") have found their way into popular consciousness not only through the concert hall but in commercials, films and television shows, and through sampling or borrowing in popular tunes.
Among all living orchestral composers, none has penned as many such memorable themes as John Williams, who celebrates his 90th birthday on Feb. 8. Williams grew up around music, particularly jazz, by virtue of his father’s career as a jazz drummer and studio session musician. After studying at two of the country’s most prestigious music conservatories, Juilliard and Eastman, he began working in the film industry as a studio pianist and orchestrator, collaborating with some of the greatest names in the business, including Bernard Herrmann ("Psycho," "Citizen Kane") and Franz Waxman ("Sunset Boulevard," "A Place in the Sun").
Williams’ first Academy Award came in 1971, not for music of his own composition but rather for his orchestral film adaptation of the music from the 1964 stage musical "Fiddler On the Roof," which he conducted in London with top studio talent (musicians heard also in Beatles recordings and James Bond films of the era) and Isaac Stern performing the violin solos. His first of many Oscars for original composition came a few years later with the music for "Jaws," including the "Shark Theme" that has become musically synonymous with approaching menace.
It is with the heroic and magical that Williams has made his most enduring mark, however, with such film franchises as "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter," "E.T." and "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He often created entire musical universes -- borrowing from Richard Wagner the operatic technique of leitmotif to associate specific themes and melodies with individual characters or ideas central to the story, so that the music itself actively participates in the storytelling. Like all great composers, Williams has borrowed from the orchestration and harmonic language of many who came before, from Tchaikovsky and Holst to film greats Max Steiner and Erich Korngold; but he has made each score very much his own, and like Korngold he also has crossed over quite successfully into concert music as both composer and conductor.
The Yakima Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the man and his music one month early, on Jan. 8, at The Capitol Theatre, with a program of some of his best-loved music, from "Star Wars" and "Superman" to "Schindler’s List" and "E.T." While the music is memorable in film, its roots in the masterworks of classical and romantic composers from the past make for an unforgettable experience with a live orchestra in the concert hall.
As this column is being written, The Capitol Theatre has not yet released admission protocols for January, but patrons should be prepared to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test along with photo ID; check the theater’s website for any updates.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
