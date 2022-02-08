There have been many eclectic rock bands over the years whose music is an amalgam of widely diverse influences. Probably none since the Beatles has had such a lasting impact on popular music as Queen.
Farrokh Bulsara grew up a shy child in Zanzibar as part of a well-to-do family that listened to opera and classical music; but, like so many children coming of age in the 1950s, he also listened to the R&B and rock 'n' roll music coming out of America. When the family moved to London in the 1960s, he enrolled in the Ealing College of Art, where he further developed a keen sense of visual presentation, and through which he was introduced in the early 1970s to the musicians who would become his bandmates: guitarist (with a doctorate in astrophysics as of 2007) Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and eventually bassist John Deacon.
Already called Freddie from school days, he adopted the stage name and persona Freddie Mercury and was responsible for naming the band Queen. He also changed how they dressed, how they moved on stage, and ultimately refined their artistic trademark of carefully composed and crafted songs with memorable hooks and easy opportunities for audience participation. The result was a spectacular combination of visual theatrics and musical artistry unmatched by any other band of their era.
On Feb. 26, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra will team up with the rock band Jeans ‘n Classics and the Yakima Symphony Chorus to recreate two hours of the greatest hits from Freddie Mercury and company. Queen is a band that lends itself to symphonic treatment, with complex harmonies and orchestrations that somehow come out sounding much simpler and more natural than you might guess from reading them off the written page. The Yakima Symphony Chorus performs on fully half of the songs on the program, and they have been working since early January to navigate sometimes treacherous vocal leaps and rapid-fire lyrics to recreate the iconic textures from the original studio recordings.
"Bohemian Rhapsody: The Music of Queen" will of course include the operatic tour de force by that name, a song that has become the most-streamed classic rock song of all time according to Forbes magazine. But there is plenty more to be shared from the band’s seemingly limitless songwriting palette, from stadium anthems and metal riffs to rockabilly and gospel -- from "We Are the Champions" to "Killer Queen" and much more. Come prepared to sing along (with a mask, of course!).
As shared in this space last month, the YSO’s previous program in the Pops Series, celebrating the 90th birthday of legendary film composer John Williams, had to be postponed due to the weather-related closures across the state early in January. There is now a confirmed date for this rescheduled program: June 21. All patrons holding tickets for the original performance should have received replacement tickets by the end of February.
Information and tickets for YSO concerts and events are available via www.ysomusic.org.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
