The coming of spring, with its sense of optimism and renewal, has served as inspiration for a great deal of music going back at least to medieval times. A week from Saturday, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra celebrates the change of season with a program on March 19 that features one of the more famous such works, the “Spring” Symphony by the German Romantic composer Robert Schumann.
Nature was a central theme in much of the art and literature from the Romantic period, and in the composer’s initial sketches each of the traditional four movements was assigned a descriptive title, starting with “The Beginning of Spring” and ending with “Spring in Full Bloom.” While those titles were dropped prior to publication, he was explicit in his communication with the conductor who premiered the work in 1841 (none other than Felix Mendelssohn) that the performance should be imbued with “something of the mood of springtime,” evoking imagery of leaves sprouting and butterflies emerging. As Schumann’s First Symphony, this was his first foray into symphonic music after having established a solid reputation as a composer of music for piano and voice. Its cheerful buoyancy made it an instant popular success.
Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring" actually was not written with the intent to evoke spring at all. Commissioned by famed choreographer Martha Graham toward the end of World War II, the ballet depicts a young 19th-century pioneer couple confronting the uncertainty of life on the frontier with joy and optimism. Originally titled "Ballet for Martha," the choreographer herself suggested the new title, which came from a poem by Hart Crane that referred to a spring of water (not the season). Nonetheless, the composer’s direct, accessible musical language, which has since become virtually synonymous with Americana in classical music, led many audience members to report that they indeed heard the Appalachians and springtime in the music itself. In reflecting the hopeful American outlook as the war was turning in Europe, Copland captured a more timeless spirit of confidence and anticipation that applies just as well to the season as to the actual story of the ballet.
Completing the YSO program is a similarly cheerful work featuring solo cello, Tchaikovsky’s "Variations on a Rococo Theme." Written in 1876 for the German cellist Wilhelm Fitzhagen, this elegant and ebullient showpiece was intended as a nod to the graceful charm of the music that shaped early Classical period composers such as Mozart and Haydn. The YSO will be joined by the principal cellist of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Efe Baltacıgil, as soloist.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.