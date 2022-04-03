In 1907, the famous composer and conductor Gustav Mahler visited Finland to conduct the Helsinki Philharmonic in a program of Beethoven and Wagner.
While preparing for his own program, he had the opportunity to hear the orchestra perform a program of lighter works that included music by Finland’s foremost composer, Jean Sibelius, whose music had by that time become virtually synonymous with a movement to create a new Finnish national mythology in support of political independence.
In contrast to this populist body of work, Sibelius was coming to an understanding of the symphony as a vehicle for a composer to explore a more internal landscape of purely musical matters of form, harmonic logic and motivic relationships; and in meeting with Mahler during that week, he shared this view with his Austrian colleague.
Mahler’s indignant response: “No, a symphony must be like the world: It must encompass everything!”
On April 30, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra will perform Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, which is a vast and profound expression of this sentiment. Lasting well over an hour, it was composed in 1901 and 1902 at a pivotal moment in his life, having recently suffered a near-death experience early in 1901 and subsequently having met and (at the time happily) married Alma Schindler, who by summer 1902 was expecting their first child.
Accordingly, the five-movement symphony begins with a dark funeral march, includes an intimate love song to his new wife, and ends with a thrilling manifestation of the triumph of the human spirit. Between all of these is indeed an entire world of sound and emotion, described by the composer himself after hearing the first rehearsal of the work as a “foaming, roaring, raging sea of sound, … dancing stars, … breathtaking, iridescent and flashing breakers.” For audience and orchestra alike, it is a timeless musical journey through the full range of human experience.
This program was envisioned to be the centerpiece of the YSO’s 50th anniversary celebration. It is a work of incredible complexity and difficulty even for an experienced professional orchestra (though it may not sound so to the audience), and as such this performance will truly be a testament to how far our hometown orchestra has come since its debut during the 1971-72 season as a local volunteer community ensemble. Beyond the stage, it also will be a testament to five decades of work behind the scenes by volunteer board members, community partners and eventually staff, all of which has made possible the level of artistic achievement and community impact the Yakima Valley enjoys from the symphony organization today.
The exceptional professional musicians of the YSO teach our children not only music but also leadership and other life skills; they contribute in innumerable ways on their own, beyond the orchestra stage, to the cultural life of our community and countless others throughout the Pacific Northwest; and the quality of their work brings together people from all backgrounds and walks of life in ways that benefit the social, economic and spiritual foundations of our entire region.
True to Mahler’s words, a symphony -- both the music and the ensemble -- must indeed encompass everything.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.
