Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live with a musician?
Some of you already know, and many more of you have gotten a taste by hosting a YSO musician (for which we are all deeply appreciative).
Much like adopting a pet, bringing a musician into your home is a long-term commitment, so it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into.
(Was this column inspired by my own recent housing search, where I was forced to explain to many, many prospective households what living with me would be like? Did I subsequently get ghosted by just about everyone I talked to? Who can say?)
The most important thing to prepare yourself for, of course, is the practicing. It is the foundation that we build our careers around, it is not optional, and no, I cannot simply use a practice mute. (Practice mutes are great for emergencies and certain circumstances, but will really mess with a brass player’s sound when used full time.)
While it happens just about every day, the amount of practice varies based on the instrument. For example, brass players tire sooner than pianists, though we make up for it in volume, so it’ll be louder but also over more quickly.
Also, a lot of my practice routine does not consist of pleasant melodies. Do you enjoy scales and arpeggios? Are you ready to listen to the same 30-second section of music played over and over again to the relentless click of a metronome? Are you further prepared to hear us adjust that metronome slightly faster and then repeat that same 30 seconds of music another 10 times?
Other things to be aware of: Our concerts are mostly in the evening, so we have more than our fair share of night owls. And, if we happen to be freelancers, we often have additional challenges when it comes to proving our income to a landlord, since we don’t always have convenient biweekly paystubs.
What’s the conclusion to all this? If I had my way, free housing for musicians. But, I’ll settle for a reprieve from Craigslist housing ads.
Upcoming concerts • The Yakima Symphony Orchestra presents “Rachmaninoff Turns 150” at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at The Capitol Theatre.Pianist Daria Rabotkina is featured in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, a set of variations on the last of 19th-century virtuoso violinist Niccolò Paganini’s 24 Caprices for solo violin. The work is best known for its 18th variation, which has found its way into numerous pop songs and movies, from “Somewhere in Time” to “Groundhog Day.” The program concludes with the composer’s magnificent and rapturous Symphony No. 2. • The YSO presents “Denita Asberry: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at The Capitol Theatre. The program, an award-winning tribute to the Queen of Soul, features Detroit native Denita Asberry and a back-up band with full orchestra. Tickets and information: www.ysomusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.