Lovers of Americana, bluegrass, rock and other types of live music can look forward to a summer of entertainment in downtown Yakima as two popular events return from a two-year, COVID-induced absence.
The annual Roots & Vines music festival is scheduled from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The weekly Downtown Summer Nights concert series will begin Thursday, June 9, Downtown Association of Yakima officials announced Tuesday.
The events were canceled for two consecutive years because of the pandemic, but they can return close to their usual form for the summer of 2022, said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director.
“We know that the community has truly missed these events and has waited with much anticipation to hear of their status for this year,“ Holt said in a DAY news release. “So, it is with great pleasure that we can announce plans for their return and that they will occur without any major restrictions, barring any unforeseen developments.”
Both events occur on a stage set up near the train station on historic North Front Street. Holt said they were started several years ago to create valuable community events for the public and to draw the community to downtown Yakima.
They have both become a staple of the Yakima Valley’s summer event schedule, Holt said, and are DAY fundraisers with the money going toward the events and revitalizing Yakima’s historic downtown.
Roots & Vines is an annual event featuring bluegrass and Americana bands, Yakima Valley’s craft beverages and local food vendors, according to the DAY website. It is traditionally the third Saturday in May.
“The change in the Roots & Vines date is due to the delays caused by the pandemic and some scheduling conflicts,” Holt said. “We expect another year of quality bands, great craft beverages and delicious food vendors for both Roots & Vines, and Downtown Summer Nights.”
The music lineup for both events will be announced in the future on the Downtown Yakima website (www.downtownyakima.com) and the events’ respective social media pages. Event information and vendor application information is located on the event pages on the DAY website. Several sponsorship packages are still available. To learn more, contact the DAY office at director@downtownyakima.com or 509-571-1328.
