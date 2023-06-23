I grew up in Los Angeles, and while not everything they say about traffic is true, getting from Dodger Stadium to anywhere else takes a minute or two — or 60.
So the idea that I could hit up an afternoon baseball game, take my time walking to dinner (and dessert) and still find my seat in Lumen Field well before the first kick of a soccer game was like a fastball down the middle of the plate or a peachy cross hanging in front of the goal -- absolutely tantalizing.
I rolled out of bed on May 27 for my first-ever Seattle sports doubleheader eager to eat, drink and find a gaggle of old friends. I made my way to an old friend’s apartment, and we caught a car from First Avenue to T-Mobile Park.
The driver had as little love of traffic as the first few sentences of this column, and within a few minutes we were stepping out onto South Atlantic Street in a city awash in sunlight and crowds of Mariners fans.
It was a perfect day, as if someone from up on high had reached down and reminded the weather and the world that Memorial Day weekend was the time to be playing and watching baseball.
The stadium’s home plate entrance was a thousand feet tall, glittering in all the sun and affable hope that all sports fans carry with them on such days and at the beginning of such seasons.
The game itself was all you could ask for from baseball. Julio Rodriguez was electric. Luis Castillo pitched six innings of one-hit, 10-strikeout ball. Our section almost won a giveaway and one of my friends lost the 50/50 raffle.
The Mariners won 5-0 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Some innings flew by between beer and snacks and conversation. Some innings slowed to a crawl as runners crept around the bases and all those eyes that drifted up to the blue sky and city skyline flew back to the diamond. I considered, for the briefest of moments, buying an Ichiro jersey.
The ballpark is the perfect place to catch up with old friends. There’s plenty of time and space to ask questions and get answers, but the game in front of you fills in the cracks and gaps in the conversation. There are no awkward pauses, only stolen bases and full counts.
After the game, the true beauty of the Seattle doubleheader began to set in. As the sun made its amiable way toward the horizon, I realized I didn’t have to worry about getting to a car or getting home. I had to worry about dinner, and with the Sounders a stone’s throw and several hours away, there was plenty of time to eat.
We wound our way up the International District to wait out our friend -- a Pirates beat writer -- and his game recap at Chung Chun Rice Dog.
After devouring a No. 3 corn dog (a corn dog covered in ramen noodle chips), we committed a cardinal sin by eating dim sum for dinner. Our homey had spent a year in Pittsburgh, spare us our transgression.
Three of us sped through a mountain of steamed vegetables, dumplings and cakes until we were stuffed like the food we’d just eaten. After a dessert pit stop at Uwajimaya, a Japanese grocery store in Seattle’s International District and the eighth wonder of the world, we rolled down to Lumen Field in a food-coma like fog.
The Sounders were hosting the New York Red Bulls and there was plenty to do as sunset set in.
It was a beautiful evening for the beautiful game, and the Sounders and Red Bulls put on an entertaining show.
Seattle talisman Jordan Morris scored and was immediately substituted in the first half. The teams danced along that 1-0 tightrope and the crowd’s oohs and ahhs rose and fell like waves on the shore until they rose into a crescendo of boos when Sounder midfielder João Paulo received a red card in the second half.
Hell has little wrath like wronged football fans.
In the end it mattered little -- the Sounders held on and the city of Seattle added another victory to a busy Saturday.
There’s not a lot of point to watching sports. After spending seven hours wandering between stadiums, I can safely say it was not a life-changing experience. Work still showed up on Monday, I still had to make the two-hour drive back to Yakima the next day. I didn’t even really gain any love of Seattle sports. (Go Dodgers.)
But what live sports offer is an opportunity to eat a little too much, drink a little too much and shout a little too much with 40,000 other people who are on the exact same page. In other words, a good, old-fashioned time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.