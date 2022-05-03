You heard right — Doggface is hosting Latin Bash 2022 in Yakima.
But he’s not the only attraction. Latin Bash is 10 hours of music, featuring multiple artists.
Led by Doggface.
Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, became a TikTok star in late 2020 with a clip of himself skateboarding, drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
That landed him in a Klypso music video, “Low Rider (No Lighter),” with Snoop Dogg, War, Cheech and Chong, and George Lopez.
He’s also scheduled to appear in Season 2 of “Reservation Dogs” on Hulu.
Latin Bash is scheduled from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 7, at Smoke It’s Smoke Shop, 2308 S. First St. in Yakima.
Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/latinbashtickets. Options include a meet-and-greet with one artist, a meet-and-greet with all artists, and VIP group table options.
Tickets for 17 and younger start at $30, adult tickets at $40.
Here’s a look at the rest of the talent:
Amanda Perez
Amanda Perez, an R&B and hip-hop vocalist and songwriter, hails from Fort Wayne, Ind. She was first signed to the indie record label Powerhouse. After a joint project with Powerhouse and Virgin Records, she is now a Virgin Records artist.
“Unexpected” is Perez’s latest record, released in 2013.
Perez’s first album, “Where U At?” was released in 2002 and included the singles “Never” and “Angel.” “Never” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 sales chart. After the album was rebranded and released, “Angel” peaked at No. 3 on Top 40 radio.
Conejo
Jose Martin, known as Conejo, is a rap artist from Los Angeles. He has released more than 100 albums since the late 1980s.
Conejo’s music paints a harsh picture of young gang members’ lives in inner-city Los Angeles.
Film director David Ayer (“Fury,” “End of Watch”) cast Conejo alongside Shia Labeouf and George Lopez in “The Tax Collector,” released in August 2020. His role in “The Tax Collector” led to another gig as Oscar in the Fox series “The Deputy.”
Frost
Arturo Molina Jr., better known as Frost (originally Kid Frost), is a rapper, songwriter and record producer from Los Angeles.
Frost has been active since the mid-’90s, performing Latin hip-hop, gangsta rap and electro-hop.
He has appeared in several music videos and voiced the character T-Bone Mendez in “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.”
“Welcome to Frost Angeles” was released in 2005 on Thump Records. The record was largely produced by Frost and his son, Scoop DeVille.
DL Down3r
DL Down3r was born James Williams and is a California rapper, performing several sub-genres of hip-hop on Blue Pie Records USA.
After 10 years in prison, DL Down3r went viral with “Suga Boom Boom” in 2016.
Sad Boy Loko
Rapper Sad Boy Loko was born in Santa Barbara, Calif.. He has five siblings and much of his music highlights his upbringing.
In “Que Viva la Raza,” he raps about the struggles of Mexican immigrants trying to survive in the United States.
Sad Boy Loko’s album “The Lost Files” was released in October 2021 and features tracks with Conejo and Frost.
Carolyn Rodriguez
Carolyn Rodriguez is a singer and rapper, raised in North Carolina and Arkansas. But that didn’t prevent her from fitting in with the Houston rap scene.
Rodriguez’s first demo tapes led to work with Juan Gotti and South Park Mexican, among other Texas-based artists.
Though she now lives in Los Angeles, Rodriguez still records with Texas artists. She was in the 2017 collaboration “Houston,” with Juan Gotti and Paul Wall.
Juan Gotti
Juan Gotti is an American rapper of Mexican descent. He is a part of Dope House Records.
Out of Houston, Gotti performs Southern and Latin hip-hop. His album “No Sett Trippin’” was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award in 2004.
Vincent509
Vincent509 is a hip-hop and rap artist from Washington. He’s also founder, CEO and engineer of Toppleft, a hip-hop group.
Vincent509 hasn’t released an LP, but he’s collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Afroman. He also shared the stage with the late Nipsey Hussle, Too $hort and Paul Wall, among others.
