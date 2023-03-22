Dachshunds on Parade is back this year, but it will look a little different than years past.
The annual event in downtown Ellensburg will be held June 17, 2023 at 10 a.m., under the new name Dachshunds and Friends on Parade.
The parade, an Ellensburg tradition for 20 years, will now include all breeds of dogs and is put together by Josie’s Misfit Ranch, a nonprofit charity animal rescue.
“Dachshunds on Parade showcases what amazing things animals can do, and celebrates people’s love for their animals. We are honored to be part of that,” Marla Pugh, director and founder of Josie’s Misfit Ranch, said in a news release.
The first Dachshunds on Parade was in 2003 as a Central Washington University class project, put on by Brian McKean and his family. Having grown in popularity, it was adopted by the Ellensburg Downtown Association staff and volunteers in 2018.
In addition to the parade, dachshunds can compete in races, a costume contest and tricks competition. There will also be categories for small-, medium- and large-breed dogs.
“One of the messages JMR strives to put out is that every animal deserves a chance. As a result, we want to expand the events this year to include other dogs besides dachshunds, so they also have a chance to compete and enjoy the spotlight. But we also are very conscious of making sure we don’t take away from the history of the event and the love of this adorable breed. Dachshunds are still the star of the show,” Pugh said in a news release.
Before the parade, the Rodeo City Kiwanis Club is hosting a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Also, Cornerstone Pie is hosting an after party.
Visit www.josiesmisfitranch.org/dachshundsonparade for more information.
