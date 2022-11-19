If You Go

What: Two new exhibits at the Yakima Valley Museum — the "Stuck at Prom" duct-tape dress created by Larissa Leon of Sunnyside and "Couture II" featuring the designs of Carolyn Schactler of Yakima

When: On display through the end of April 2023

Where: Yakima Valley Museum, 2015 Tieton Drive, Yakima

More information: 509-248-0747 or http://yakimavalleymuseum.org

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, $5 for children 6-18 and $18 for a family