Two new exhibits featuring award-winning clothing designs by Yakima County women are open at the Yakima Valley Museum.
“Couture II” highlights original fashion designs by Carolyn Schactler of Yakima. It’s in the Gilbert Family Gallery and right before visitors walk in, they’ll see Larissa Leon’s award-winning “Stuck At Prom” Folklorico flower duct tape gown.
Leon, a Sunnyside High School graduate, won a $10,000 scholarship for the gown she created with 47 rolls of duct tape. It took her 163 hours to make the dress, which is on loan from Shurtape Technologies, owner of contest sponsor Duck Brand duct tape. The company also paid all shipping and handling fees for the dress to be shipped in a large box securely wrapped with, of course, duct tape.
The exhibit featuring her gown is draped with banners of brightly colored papel picados and includes photos of Leon and information about her winning creation. It hadn’t been displayed anywhere in the Yakima Valley until museum officials contacted Shurtape and arranged for its loan to the museum.
Both exhibits run through the end of April 2023.
Attendees of the museum’s Red into Black fundraiser on Oct. 27 got an early look at both exhibits, though one of Schactler’s outfits wasn’t there then because it was at the International Textile and Apparel Association Conference in Denver from Oct. 26-29.
Her creation, titled “Renaissance Armor as an Inspiration for 21st Century Clothing Design,” won the 2022 ITAA Award for Innovative Design Scholarship in the professional category. It’s on display now in “Couture II,” which follows an earlier exhibit of her work.
Similar to “Couture,” the second collection of Schactler’s creations also features several designs on motorized platforms with motion sensors. They rotate slowly when visitors approach, allowing a close look at every angle of the garments.
It includes some accessories Schactler created to complement her clothing, as well as large photos of additional designs.
