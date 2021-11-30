The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Tyrone Ross Thompson is Wyampum and Nez Perce Indian of the Columbia River. He has been writing poetry for 10 years and hosts an open mic on the Yakama Reservation. This medium has allowed him to express his worldview while seeking to heal himself and collaborate with other Indigenous artists. His Wyampum lineage was the first to meet Lewis and Clark at the Celilo Falls Indian Village, which is Wyampum homeland. Wyampums have lived and survived through colonization, from Kuna who led services at Celilo to his son creating the Celilo Fish Committee. This continued effort from each generation of the Wyam lineage has reached from century to century, and it was their various words and deeds that have shaped and developed the words he creates as a poet. He is the author of "Washani Tales: Wyampum Poetry," available on Amazon.
'Denied Phone Call'
After X losses & heart on morality,
Ignore & deny phone calls from friends and family
while fearing self-dignity,
the angst of traumatic repression
anticipate on hearing another departed, consistent dismay of depression
and never ending family tension.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Despite that found internal acceptance, Dreamer conflicted between jovial & rage, distant from few in silence,
disconnected while healing presence.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Books would help equip
back to original roots & self-love.
Healing with the dreamer relationship
like others of this ancient kinship.
