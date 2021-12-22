poetry

Marie Marchand.

About the poet

Marie Marchand has been writing poetry for 30 years, capturing beauty in language and imagery to find healing for herself and the world. She believes poetry is a testament to the triumph of hope over despair. She writes as an act of resistance to painful life forces and as an affirmation of resilience.

She is a graduate of Naropa University and The Iliff School of Theology where she studied psychology, religion and peacemaking. She currently lives in Ellensburg and works at Central Washington University. She is a passionate mental health advocate.

Marie’s poetry has been published in "Catamaran Literary Reader," "California Quarterly," "Paterson Literary Review," "Tiny Seed Journal," "High Plains Register" and numerous chapbooks. Her 2018 book, "Pink Sunset Luminaries," features 100 poems about love, nature and the transcendent. Her new book, "Gifts to the Attentive," will be published in 2022 by Winter Goose Publishing. She also creates poetry videos and partners with her husband Steve to mint NFT poems on the Cardano blockchain. Her 21-year-old son, Dryw, is an artist, sushi chef and snowboarder.

Marie enjoys giving poetry workshops and readings. Contact her at marie@mishiepoet.com. Enjoy more of her poetry at www.mishiepoet.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @mishiepoet.

'Fate of Things Left Behind'

I pick things up

along my way through

cities and parks―

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxx orphaned earrings

xxxxx tattered handbills

xxxxx crayons blended by the sun

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

xxxxx patron saint medals, Lego ships

xxxxx one pristine goose feather

xxxxx amongst all the ruffled ones

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

museful oddities I weave into

poems when I long for words

to console me

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

some writers climb Everest

for inspiration and sing

the dharana with Sherpas

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

others dive off cliffs

into placid turquoise seas

searching for enlightenment

xxxxxxxxxxxx

I tend toward

simple whimsies

of divine

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

I pick things up and examine them

wonder about the worlds

they came from

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

and when the sundry charms

are poised to speak

I listen

