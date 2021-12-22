The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Marie Marchand has been writing poetry for 30 years, capturing beauty in language and imagery to find healing for herself and the world. She believes poetry is a testament to the triumph of hope over despair. She writes as an act of resistance to painful life forces and as an affirmation of resilience.
She is a graduate of Naropa University and The Iliff School of Theology where she studied psychology, religion and peacemaking. She currently lives in Ellensburg and works at Central Washington University. She is a passionate mental health advocate.
Marie’s poetry has been published in "Catamaran Literary Reader," "California Quarterly," "Paterson Literary Review," "Tiny Seed Journal," "High Plains Register" and numerous chapbooks. Her 2018 book, "Pink Sunset Luminaries," features 100 poems about love, nature and the transcendent. Her new book, "Gifts to the Attentive," will be published in 2022 by Winter Goose Publishing. She also creates poetry videos and partners with her husband Steve to mint NFT poems on the Cardano blockchain. Her 21-year-old son, Dryw, is an artist, sushi chef and snowboarder.
Marie enjoys giving poetry workshops and readings. Contact her at marie@mishiepoet.com. Enjoy more of her poetry at www.mishiepoet.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @mishiepoet.
'Fate of Things Left Behind'
I pick things up
along my way through
cities and parks―
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
xxxxx orphaned earrings
xxxxx tattered handbills
xxxxx crayons blended by the sun
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
xxxxx patron saint medals, Lego ships
xxxxx one pristine goose feather
xxxxx amongst all the ruffled ones
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
museful oddities I weave into
poems when I long for words
to console me
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
some writers climb Everest
for inspiration and sing
the dharana with Sherpas
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
others dive off cliffs
into placid turquoise seas
searching for enlightenment
xxxxxxxxxxxx
I tend toward
simple whimsies
of divine
xxxxxxxxxxxxxx
I pick things up and examine them
wonder about the worlds
they came from
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
and when the sundry charms
are poised to speak
I listen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.