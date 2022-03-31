The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Kristy Webster is a queer Latina writer and the author of "The Gift of an Imaginary Girl: Coco and Other Stories." She earned her Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Pacific Lutheran University and a master’s degree in teaching from Heritage University. Her work has appeared in several online journals such as Lunch Ticket, Pithead Chapel, The Feminist Wire, Shark Reef, Pacifica Literary Review, The Molotov Cocktail, Connotation Press, A Word With You Press and, most recently, in the anthology "Two Countries," published by Red Hen Press. She teaches English composition at the Yakima Valley College.
Webster is one of the winners of the 2022 Yakima Coffeehouse Poetry Contest. All winners will read and celebrate at 7 p.m. April 21 at the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College.
'The Hands that Feed Us'
In the valley we wipe the sweat
from our brow with sand and ash
while strong winds push cartoonish
tumbleweeds into our yards,
those radioactive spheres
a mess of mangled antlers.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
The fires come every summer.
We play chicken with the flames --
Should we stay or should we go?
When it rains steam rises from the earth
a temporary mist, a fleeting relief.
I have only seen the river fatten in my dreams.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
But when the orchards bloom
the Red Delicious hang from branches
like Christmas lights, the juices from
bell-shaped pears wet our throats,
the Granny Apples fill our carts and
tumble into our back seats.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
We are quick to forget the brown bodies
laboring inside the haze of yellow
pulling grapes from vines in our mother
vineyards, feeble handkerchiefs held to
their faces, smoke filling their lungs.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
We pour our wine and discuss our
difficult days and somewhere
someone is nursing their father’s back,
someone is pulling thorns from
the soles of their feet.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Someone slices an apple,
puts it to her lips, sweeter
to her tongue than ours
because it was her hand that
plucked it off the branch.
