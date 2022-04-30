The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Chris Jeffris is a retired public health and critical care nurse. She lives, writes and ponders life in the Wenatchee Valley, but her mind can often be found in the mountains and national parks, at art museums and historic sites, and on America’s scenic byways. She loves spending time with family, hiking, e-biking and flower gardening. Sometimes she paints, although she is scared of her paintbrushes. Her work has appeared in Frogpond Journal, Wales Haiku Journal, bottle rockets press, Twenty-Seventh, and will soon be seen in the Shrub-Steppe Poetry Journal.
‘The Rocks of Planet Nine’
It so happens that
I am sick of being dug up
like an old bone.
Do not drop a sounding line into my spleen
looking to feed at my roots.
I would rather be intimate with a fish.
I don’t want to be pinned down,
peeled, splayed open
like a frog in a lab
in order to make a human connection.
I would rather be known as a peanut to a titmouse.
You may know me only
the way a barber knows a scalp.
Better yet, let me be downright strange
like the rocks of Planet Nine or the ovaries of a dodo bird.
— Chris Jeffris
