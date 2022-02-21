The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
From the poet
Penny K Johnson is an old woman living with a horde of animals in the brush outside of Ellensburg. She has published poetry in several small journals, most recently in "Yakima Coffeehouse Poets," the "Shrub Steppe Poetry Review" and the forthcoming "Cirque: A Literary Journal for Alaska and the Pacific Northwest." She has two novels for sale on Amazon. Johnson completed her MFA at Goddard College.
Still Alive
and the jagged light of stars with the severed face rent
and man in moon xxx sea of black xxx the stretch of sky tight and tighter
and wind picks up and wind shoulders itself inside this sky that beats
and wind drums earth xxx rattles jasper the agates like its very own bones
and snaps at ankles of daylight the knapweed and every other burred and spurred
and cattle the goats lie down while horses face into wind with tears and manes
and young guy on my roof yells xxx He sets free words that catch and swirl down
and he says xxx I miss the wind in town xxx it’s the wind xxx it’s the wind xxx I miss
and I say xxx solstice xxx but what I mean is xxx solitude
and he hears sanctuary because my own words try to tie but rip loose
and I lost my magnets I want to say up to the roof xxx I even lost my north
and southern strings that tied my heart frayed and frayed and frayed
and gave in then gave up with giving all the beating of hearts passed through
and now I am leaving for higher mountains that steal my breath like communion
and they are always the sole salvation and gather heights in rock the falling snow
and down below cottonwoods the aspens filagree in gold in embers
and wrap and rewrap xxx like light like life xxx in this simple brief spangled shawl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.