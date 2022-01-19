The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Merrill Thomsen, a native of Eastern Washington scrublands, embarked on a crooked path from her one-room schoolhouse to a nearly four-decade career as an educator. She has deep family connections to the Yakama Nation, and is now enlivened by her raven totem casting off—thrust by incurable cancer into her final journey.
‘On a different quest’
Left shore for new lands many miles ago
and there’s not much space in my small boat
for all the necessities that poetry demands:
spiral notebooks and pens take up a lot of room,
you know, let alone the chaotic mess created
by post-it notes and scraps of good beginnings.
I tried.
I’d just get my words tidy and organized ... in line ...
and a squall would come up
and turn them all to a soggy mess. Damn!
I’d rescue a few fragments from here and there,
but mostly they disintegrated and turned
into nothingness,
and I’d have to start all over.
So maybe tomorrow or next week.
Today I am on a seemingly endless journey
to find my better selves . . . new versions of me.
It’s where I am ... it’s where I’m going
and I don’t see the shoreline yet.
I guess this is still my future history.
Besides, have you ever struggled to balance
a clipboard on your lap
and to hold a pen in your hand
while rowing a boat?
Try it sometime ... then ask again.
— Merrill Thomsen, February 2021
