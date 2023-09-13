Come for the corn dogs, carnival rides and barn animals, stay for the entertainment.
The Central Washington State Fair runs Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
This year’s fair offers up a variety of entertainment for everybody’s enjoyment, from Mexican regional music to Queensrÿche and Slaughter. Country musician Chris Lane and comedian Jeff Allen will perform.
Toyota Concert Series
The Toyota Concert Series will take place on the Corona main stage, located at the south end of the fairgrounds. The concerts require tickets for admission, and fair admission is included with ticket purchase for the same day of the show when purchased in advance.
Each show has options for lawn seating (no chairs provided), reserved seating options and a VIP concert lounge. The VIP concert experience includes a private entrance, comfortable shaded seating, single-serve appetizers, no-host bar, one complimentary drink ticket per person, private restroom trailer and covered VIP tent next to the stage.
Purchase tickets in advance at www.statefairpark.org and at the State Fair Park box office, 1301 S. Fair Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Before each scheduled concert, tickets will be for sale near the main stage if the show isn’t sold out.
ADA-accessible tickets are available over the phone or internet. Call 509-248-7160, ext. 110, for additional assistance.
Chris Lane, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26
Opening this year’s Toyota Concert Series is country musician Chris Lane. Lawn seating tickets start at $34 and the VIP lounge costs $115.
Lane has roots in bro country and his first major supporting act tour was with Florida Georgia Line in 2014. His full-length major label debut was “Girl Problems,” released in 2016.
Lane’s hits include “Big, Big Plan,” “Fix,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Take Back Home Girl.” He has made appearances on "The Tonight Show" starring Jimmy Fallon, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day’s Parade, "Today" and was featured in People's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue.
Jeremy Camp, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp brings his guitar-driven Christian alt-rock and inspirational ballads to the Central Washington State Fair.
Camp has released 12 albums since 2002 and has sold over 6 million albums, with 43 No. 1 singles.
Camp has won numerous awards and nominations in the Christian and secular music industries, such as Grammy and American Music Award nominations, and was named Billboard’s No. 2 Christian artist of the decade.
Lawn seating tickets cost $30 and the VIP lounge tickets cost $80.
Jeff Allen Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Jeff Allen performs his Jeff Allen 2.0 comedy tour on the Toyota Concert Stage on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Jeff Allen 2.0 is packed with jokes about humor in everyday life, ups and downs of marriage and more.
Allen has been performing comedy for over 50 years and has appeared on "America’s Got Talent," HBO, Comedy Central and other television networks and podcasts.
Tickets for Allen’s comedy show start at $20 and the VIP lounge tickets cost $77.
38 Special, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29
Southern rockers 38 Special have been performing over 40 years now and in over 100 cities. The group will play hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Fantasy Girl” and more on the Corona Main Stage.
38 Special has released over 15 albums since 1976 and has over 20 million sales.
Tickets for the arena-rock pop band start at $35 and go up to $115 for the VIP lounge.
Queensrÿche with Slaughter, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30
Metal bands Queensrÿche and Slaughter will rock the Corona Main Stage together for one night on Sept. 30.
Queensrÿche is considered pioneers of the progressive metal genre and their albums “Operation: Mindcrime” and “Empire” brought them mainstream success.
Slaughter heavily toured the United States, opening for bands like KISS and Ozzy Osbourne. The band is known for their hits “Up All Night” and “Fly to the Angels.”
Lawn seats for Queensrÿche with Slaughter are $35 and a VIP Lounge tickets costs $105.
Régulo Caro, 3 p.m. Oct. 1
Singer-songwriter Régulo Caro performs Mexican regional music; his 2012 album, “Amor en Tiempos de Guerra,” was nominated for a Latin Grammy.
Caro has performed all over Mexico and the United States and his songs have been covered by Gerardo Oriz, Los Bohemios de Sinaloa, Banda MS, Los Buitres y Alfredito Olivas and more.
Caro’s performance has free admission, but fair gate admission is required.
Grandstand’s Sport Series
Monster Trucks rev up the dirt in the Coca-Cola Grandstand at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 24.
Tickets for the monster truck show cost $30 for reserved box seats and general admission tickets cost $20 for adults 13 years and older and $12 for youths 3-12 years old. Tickets to the monster truck show include gate admission to the fair.
Each show will feature four monster trucks, three Wolf Pack mega trucks, Zoomie Tracker, Quad Wars and Tuff Truck competitions.
Broncs, Barrels and Bulls take over the Coca-Cola Grandstand at 5 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Tickets for Broncs, Barrels and Bulls show cost $30 for reserved box seats and general admission tickets cost $20 for adults 13 years and older and $12 for youths 3-12 years old. Tickets include gate admission to the fair.
Top cowboys and cowgirls from the Northwest will compete in bronc and bull riding and barrel racing.
Free Entertainment
Throughout the extent of the Central Washington State Fair, a variety of free entertainment will be offered.
Visit www.statefairpark.org for a complete schedule of events that include All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, Cale Moon, The Junebugs, Grupo Balance, Big Ern, Dancing Horses, Reptile Isle and Circle of Torti, Comedy and Magic with Eric Buss, hypnotist Mark Yuzuik, Feed the Butterflies, Vikki Gasco Green Show, Mariachi Huenachi, Washboard Willy, Circus Luminescence, Spoon Man and Animal Crackers Conspiracy.
Pacific Power Community Stage
The Pacific Power Community Stage will feature some of the above free entertainment and will also include local acts like Leviticuss, Tyus Beebe, WFCC Rosebuds Cheer and Dance, the Aphrodis-Yaks, Invicta and many more.
