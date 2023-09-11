Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. This Explore series focuses on road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through.
This week we take a trip to Wenatchee, using The Comet to guide our way.
Labor Day weekend loomed, and I had an extra day off, so I planned a solo weekend trip and settled on traveling to Wenatchee.
Why Wenatchee? It’s not too far while still feeling worlds away from Yakima. And for only being about a two-hour drive, I have never spent time there and it felt overdue.
I had no solid plans for my time away and upon my arrival, found myself within walking distance of a welcoming “Public Market” sign above Pybus Public Market.
The market at 3 N. Worthen St. opened in 2013 and is home to the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market’s Summer Saturday market from May through October. Pybus is also open daily and features dinning, shopping and specialty food shops year-round.
Not one to shy away from bellying up the bar, I found The Taproom by Hellbent Brewing in Pybus. The Taproom is the second location of Hellbent Brewing Co. in Seattle and features 20 handles, serving Hellbent beers and local ciders. It has a full bar and a gastropub menu with something to satisfy any craving.
Pybus and The Taproom seemed like a great spot to put a plan into action for the rest of the weekend. I could talk to some regulars and ask for their suggestions, but instead, I found The Comet.
While enjoying the award-winning “Seattle Sunshine,” a hazy pale ale by Hellbent, I sat outside and thumbed through The Comet, a monthly alternative newspaper/magazine printed in Wenatchee that focuses on arts, entertainment and culture in north central Washington.
“We tend to chase after the more oddball-outsider (and somewhat adult-oriented) sort of content,” said Ron Evans, owner and editor of The Comet.
“But, overall, it’s a fairly eclectic publication packed with visual art, music and film features as well locally created comics, short fiction and poetry, an exclusive crossword puzzle and likely the most entertaining horoscope around.”
First Friday Art Walk
The monthly magazine is free, and Evans aims to have it available for readers before each First Friday of the month to help promote Art Walk events. And that’s exactly what I needed.
My First Friday adventure in Wenatchee started at Pybus Public Market in “Art Alley,” a space featuring art each month from a local artist. September is displaying pieces from artist Kmbris Bond.
The Comet includes Artbeat, a monthly newsletter from the NCW Arts Alliance, complete with handy guide with a map of where to go and what to expect.
From the First Friday map, I found several places to check out within walking distance of Pybus Public Market and made my way across the Riverwalk Crossing, a bridge connecting downtown Wenatchee to the Apple Capitol Recreational Loop Trail.
Two Rivers Art Gallery at 102 N. Columbia St. is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The mission of Two Rivers Art Gallery is to promote a visual arts environment for novices and established local artists to discover and develop creative talent.
The art gallery hosts Wenatchee First Friday art walk events and on Friday, Sept. 1, the shop featured art from painter Jan Theriault and live music by Paty Thompson and Glenn Isaacson.
Visit 2riversgallery.org for current exhibits, artist spotlights, workshops, future art walk schedules and more.
Ground Control is a bottle shop and tap room, offering craft beer, wine and cider, and it featured the work of photographer Cameron Hein for September’s art walk.
The shop is at 10 N. Wenatchee Ave. is open 3-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. Ground Control has a changing list of drinks to enjoy in house or to take home and also hosts events like trivia, live music and more.
My First Friday in Wenatchee ended at Epoch, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave. Epoch is a LGBTQ+ safe establishment and offers food, drinks and gaming fun for the whole family.
Epoch has table games, board games, gaming PCs, virtual reality games and hosts different events throughout the year. On First Friday art walks, visitors can get $2 off house cocktails.
Epoch has “standard living room” setups, available to rent for $40 an hour. Each living room includes comfy couches, a 50-inch flat screen TV, Playstation, Xbox, Switch and a table for board games. The living rooms seat eight.
To learn more about Epoch, visit epochgamelounge.com. Business hours are 3-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 3 p.m.-midnight Saturday and 3-11 p.m. Sunday.
Coffee and the loop trail
Saturday started with an iced coffee and triple berry muffin from Little Red’s Espresso and Bakery. The tiny stand is housed in a vintage Airstream near Pybus Public Market at 15 N. Worthen St. and is open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Little Red’s Espresso and Bakery’s menu consists of classic breakfast items like sandwiches and burritos full of eggs, cheese, vegetables and meat options like ham and bacon. The lunch menu includes a variety of sandwiches like a turkey pesto panini, BLT and more.
Baked goods for sale include muffins, sweet breads, handmade pop tarts, cookies, seasonal treats and more that come in a variety of flavors.
The coffee and muffin fueled my morning walk along the Apple Capital Loop Trail, a 10-mile loop along both sides of the Columbia River. The trail is paved and is used by people walking and riding bikes. It offers views of urban scenery and natural habitats.
The loop is also home to several sculptures that are a part of the city of Wenatchee’s public art collection. Each piece along the loop has a QR code to scan for visitors to learn more about each piece. Look for the humpback whale made of repurposed and found pieces of metal like rebar and gears. There’s also a foot sculpture that seems to point the way for loop travelers.
If you’re visiting Wenatchee and want to ride the Apple Capital Loop Trail but left your bike at home, Arlberg Sports- Riverfront, in Pybus Public Market, has your back.
Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Arlberg Sports offers a selection of local gifts and apparel as well as bike rentals.
Cyclists can rent a loop cruiser for $20 for two hours or for $40 for a full day. E-cruisers are also available for $40 for two hours and $80 for the full days. Each rental includes a helmet at no extra cost.
Museum stop
Before retreating from the heat, I went back to my copy of The Comet and read the “Curiosities from the Museum!” column and learned about the original butt lift, a fabric bustle that was worn under dresses and skirts to enhance wearer’s backside.
The column piqued my interest and lured me to the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Culture Center, 127 S. Mission St.
The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and students, $2 for children 6-12 years old and admission is free for children five and under.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center has several permanent exhibits for visitors to learn from, such as Native People of the Columbia Plateau, Ice Age Mystery, Great Northern Railway Diorama, Washington’s Apple Industry and more.
The first floor is home to changing featured exhibits and the Liberty Theater Pipe Organ. The current featured exhibit at the museum is Eco Wenatchee and it runs through September.
“Eco Wenatchee is a temporary, bilingual exhibit at the Museum that focuses on the small but important choices we make every day that impact our environment, community, and economy,” according to the museum’s website.
Shopping and tacos
Not far from the museum is Wenatchi Wear, a clothing company created by Mary Big Bull-Lewis, an Indigenous woman, and the small business sells “authentic threads designed with a purpose, creating awareness & empowering Indigenous Peoples,” the website states.
Wenatchi Wear, at 600 S. Mission St., is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
The shop features clothing designed by Bull-Lewis, other Indigenous-owned brands, hats, stickers, skin care products, Native Ground Coffee (a Native American owned coffee company), handmade Native jewelry and more.
After some shopping, lunch was in order, and I headed to Taqueria La Cihualteca at 12 11 N. Wenatchee Ave. The taqueria is open every day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
The menu offers sopes, mulitas, tacos, tortas and more, and meat options include al pastor, asada, cabeza, chorizo, just to name a few.
I ordered the tacos cihualteco, which came with two tacos made with handmade tortillas, melted mozzarella, carne asada, sauteed shrimp, pickled avocado, lime and homemade salsa.
I ordered my tacos to-go and enjoyed them at Walla Walla Point Park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave., another point of interest along the Apple Capitol Loop Trail. The park was ideal for lunch, with picnic shelters, restrooms, views of the Columbia River (with swimming and water sports access) and more.
Final wine stop
My day was winding down and I wanted to head indoors.
I ended up at Norwood Wine Bar on the Ave., 23 S. Wenatchee Ave. Norwood has been open since 2017 and sells bottles and glasses of Washington-only wines that aren’t super common and made in small batches.
Norwood is owned by Josh Thaut and he features a rotating tasting flight that changes every two weeks, showcasing the diverse wine areas and grape varietals in Washington. Thaut puts a lot of time into cultivating a menu of unique Washington wines for regulars from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.
