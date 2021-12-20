Imitation may be considered the highest form of flattery, and it has often proven quite profitable at the box office as well.
Ever since silent films shifted to “the talkies,” and especially since Rodgers and Hammerstein began crafting staged musicals that could so easily be expanded to the grander scope of the film industry, musicals have been shifting back and forth with adaptations between the stage and the screen. The film industry and Broadway mine each other’s greatest hits as source material for their latest and greatest blockbusters. If the source material is strong enough and the adaptation builds on the distinct qualities of its new media, magic can happen.
Movies that started as musicals and found that right combination for the screen include "West Side Story," "Dreamgirls," "The Sound of Music," "Chicago" and "Rent." Yakima has seen these shows over the years at The Capitol Theatre. Great examples that started as films first include "An American in Paris," "The Producers," "Legally Blonde," and most recently at the Capitol, "Hairspray." This latest has had adaptations building on each other back and forth across the past 30 years.
Alas, some musical adaptations have relied way too much on their film credits and never created a version that embraces the greater intimacy of the stage. I might offer "Saturday Night Fever" and "Dirty Dancing" as examples of less-successful attempts.
In January, The Capitol Theatre welcomes the new year with an adaptation that totally gets it right. The musical "Waitress" takes the heartwarming film of the same name and puts its musical adaptation in the hands of Grammy winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"). In fact, "Waitress" is brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team. In addition to original music and lyrics by Bareilles, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson ("I Am Sam"), original choreography by Lorin Latarro ("Les Liaisons Dangereuses," "Waiting For Godot"), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O’Brien and original direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus ("Hair," "Pippin"), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.
Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
“'Waitress' is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly, and is “sweet, sassy and passionate,” according to New York Magazine. "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.
Performances at The Capitol Theatre are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13. Tickets are on sale now and would make an excellent gift for the holidays.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He contributes a column in Thursday’s SCENE every four weeks.
