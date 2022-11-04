Canticus Vocal Ensemble is returning to center stage to perform “Songs of Hope,” a world premiere for three commissioned works that welcome — after many months of darkness during the pandemic — a brighter future.
The concert by Central Washington’s premier chamber chorus is at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the sanctuary at Englewood Christian Church, 511 N. 44th Ave.
Made possible through a grant from the Washington State Arts Commission, “Songs of Hope” spotlights three of the Pacific Northwest’s top composers.
Daniel Schreiner received degrees in music education and choral conducting from Central Washington University. An award-winning composer, Schreiner was the recipient of the 2011 Opus 7 Undergraduate Composition Award for his piece “Cain,” and the 2020 Robert Scandrett Memorial Graduate Composition Award for his piece “I Am Glad.” Two years ago, Canticus Vocal Ensemble performed one of his compositions.
An avid supporter of musical theater, Schreiner serves as resident music director for ManeStage in Puyallup. Since 2010, he has directed more than 30 full-length productions with ManeStage,
His “A Glimpse of Hope” is inspired by words from members of Canticus Vocal Ensemble, who were asked to answer the question: “What is hope?”
“The piece begins with a repeated musical motif that blooms and grows like a sunrise,” Schreiner said. This motif is interwoven throughout the piece and represents “a slight glimmer of hope.”
A native of the Pacific Northwest, Chris Wallitner is also a graduate of Central Washington University, earning a degree in music composition. He is a performer, poet and composer whose works have been staged throughout the country. For the past two years, he was a member of the bass section in Canticus.
Wallitner said his work, “I Have Hope,” is a “declaration and a promise that no matter how bleak the situation is, things will get better.” The piece begins with darkness and uncertainty, with words such as “doubt” and “fear” being sung. And yet, despite these dark images, the word “hope” rises up. As the piece proceeds, he said, “you will hear that hope grow and become clearer and brighter until it cannot be ignored.”
Vijay Singh lives in Ellensburg, where he is professor of music at Central Washington University. He’s a composer, teacher and conductor. An accomplished bass-baritone soloist, he has performed with such notable groups as Male Ensemble Northwest, the Oregon Symphony, the Robert Shaw Chorale and is a member of the award-winning a cappella jazz quartet, Just 4 Kicks. He has also conducted all-state choirs in more than 26 states.
Singh’s work, “A Chrysalis of Threefold Memories,” is separated into three sections. The initial piece, Singh said, is “visceral, angry, confused, shocked, sad, resigned — all the emotions we felt when COVID first hit.” It ends with the chorus singing in unison simple pitches in realization that “we can only control our own self.”
The second piece, “I Am Reawakening,” represents the long period of time that followed the initial shock of the pandemic as everyone tried to adapt to a new order of lockdowns, mandates and government restrictions. Singh said he developed the piece around the image of an unfolding chrysalis, with the interplay of piano and voices “weaving a sonic cocoon” that becomes “ultimately beautiful.”
His final piece exudes optimism for the future and is written in an up-tempo, American folk song style. The final verses highlight the phrase “Truth be spreadin’ everywhere” and culminates with “Hope be spreadin’ everywhere,” completing what Singh said embraces the overarching theme of the concert.
“Songs of Hope” is the first appearance in Yakima by the Canticus Vocal Ensemble since their critically acclaimed performance of Handel’s “Messiah” in December 2019.
The concert is presented in cooperation with the Second Sunday Series of Englewood Christian Church.
Tickets will be sold at the door and online at www.yakimacanticus.com. Admission to the concert is $20 for adults and $5 for students. Credit cards are accepted.
Dr. Scott Peterson will conduct the “Songs of Hope” concert. He is the artistic director and founder of Canticus Vocal Ensemble. He formed Canticus as an independent chamber choral ensemble for singers from Central Washington.
Peterson has been a presence on the Central Washington choral music scene for several decades as former director of choral activities at Yakima Valley College and former chorus master of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. He is currently lecturer of choral studies at CWU.
Accompanist Anne Schilperoort, who operates a teaching studio in Yakima, has worked with Peterson since 1990. Under his direction, she has also accompanied college choirs, church choirs and the Yakima Symphony Chorus.
• Spencer Hatton is the secretary for Canticus Vocal Ensemble and is a former city editor, editorial page editor and columnist at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
