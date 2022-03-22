Across the country, March is the time for bracketology. I’m speaking, of course, of the cultural phenomenon that is the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
Even the most casual sports fan knows the drill. Once the NCAA committee makes its selections and the initial 68 teams are placed on the tournament tree, it’s time to put pencil to paper and make a best guess about who will survive to become the national champion. Teams in the current round — the Sweet 16 — will be whittled down to the Elite Eight and then the Final Four. At that point, many people who have no interest in sports whatsoever catch the fever and tune in to see who will make it to the championship game to be played in April.
As it happens, the Warehouse Theatre Company engages in its own form of bracketology every year. Like the pursuit of a national championship, it’s filled with passion and commitment that fans never really see, and it’s not job for the faint of heart. You might call it the “Road to the Final Five” — the five shows that will make up the next theater season. Though there are seldom any down-to-the-wire, nail-biting contests like those associated with the NCAA, there are still plenty of challenges to overcome in the WTC “tournament of plays.”
In 2021, the first leg of the journey to “the Final Five” began in July at the first board meeting of the current season. The Warehouse operates with a working board of directors; each member furthers the mission of the company by serving on committee. As the purpose of the WTC is to create theater experiences for Yakima, the Play Selection Committee is vital. Any board member can join this group and non-board members are encouraged to join as well.
In the initial committee meeting, the chair starts collecting show options as members offer names of directors, names of shows they’ve always wanted to see, titles of past successes and past failures. There is seldom a shortage of plays from which to choose and titles are placed in their rightful spot on the figurative bracket. The selection team then reaches out to potential directors or to those who have shared about productions seen elsewhere. The goal here is to fill that bracket with possibilities, and as with any good brainstorming session, to reduce judgment as much as possible.
But the truth is that creating a season of plays at a community theatre is best described as a balancing act.
To attract audiences, the Warehouse believes there’s a need to find balance between musicals and straight plays; between known plays and those that are less well known; between comedies and dramas; between shows demanding a large cast and those that require just one or two actors. Balance also needs to be struck between plays that stretch audiences to think in new and different ways and plays that are more traditional in their approach. And as always, there is a need to be fiscally responsible; the scales may be tipped in favor of one show over another simply due to cost.
Over the course of months, the committee follows a process of elimination to narrow the field of contenders. Plays are passed from one person to the next; plays are read aloud via Zoom; plays are researched for appropriateness. Some plays are like ill-chosen basketball teams that should never have made it into the tournament; they’re eliminated in the first round due to sluggish or inappropriate dialogue or poor plots. Others quickly make their way through the bracket, checking all the boxes for a successful show along the way.
Eventually, after several rounds of elimination, five plays — the coveted Final Five — remain in the hunt. They are presented to the entire board of directors for consideration and approval. If the board agrees that those shows have a chance to be winners, the producer of each show becomes an MVP by working to secure the performance rights and order the scripts and materials to produce the show.
Each play is handled by a publishing house that collects license and script fees on behalf of playwrights. It’s how the artists get paid. This is usually a straightforward practice of paying royalties and buying the scripts needed. But it can sometimes be a time of real anxiety as there are no guarantees that the publishing house will grant the rights.
A refusal may come if a publisher has already licensed a given show to another theater within 50 miles during the time slot requested; some publishers say that range can’t be within 150 miles. A show that was planned for the fall may not be available then but may be doable in winter. There could be a touring company of a show making a swing through the area. There could be a revised version of the play slated for release, so rights are being withheld. Any and all of these things may be true, and it’s the producers who work the email strings and phone lines to resolve any issues and see that the season goes forward.
No matter how things shake out, March is the key month in the Warehouse Theatre’s bracketology. Advance season coupon sales for the 2022-2023 season will need to be prepared in April to become available before the May 5 opening of “Little Shop of Horrors.” The “Final Five” season of plays begins in July of each year, typically with a summer musical. That is followed by a fall show in September, a holiday presentation in November and December, a winter show in February and a spring offering in May.
The upcoming season will be the 75th in the WTC’s long and varied history. Over the past seven decades, there has been a parade of winning shows and some that didn’t meet with success. On at least three occasions there have literally been Cinderella stories in the mix.
But win, lose or draw, the Company keeps telling mission driven stories to engage, enrich and encourage the Yakima community. And they keep striving to have the perfect season that brings the fans back year after year.
And as for the NCAA Basketball Tournament … Go Zags!
