The 10-performance run of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s "The Savannah Sipping Society" draws to an end Saturday night. As soon as the last patron leaves the theater, the cast and crew will begin officially closing the show, a process known as “strike.”
Costumes, lighting instruments and props used in the show will be catalogued and returned to storage. The green room and stage areas will be swept and cleaned. By the time the clock strikes midnight Saturday, it will be hard to tell that a show took place there at all.
The stage won’t be dark for very long, though. Just two nights later, casting begins for the WTC’s next offering, "Little Shop of Horrors," a super popular and campy musical that has achieved near cult status over the years. Without question, those auditions will be a tension-filled part of the production process. The “fight-or-flight” response will be on full display: shortness of breath, a tightening of the upper chest, sweaty palms, rapid heart rate, an odd feeling in the pit of the stomach as blood collects there to support vital organs.
And that’s only the director and producer’s response. Imagine what it’s like for the actors!
"Little Shop" is directed by Angel Saucedo, a 10-year veteran of WTC projects. While he is somewhat nervous about auditions, his concern is balanced with optimism. “I think what I look forward to at every audition is the thing that also freaks me out most as a director,” says Saucedo. “The question of who is going to show up. I love seeing new faces and new talent, as well as seeing old friends. But really, I am just so excited to finally get this show going and share it with the community.”
Saucedo, a fifth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School by day, is seeking a small ensemble cast, ages 16 and older, to tell this wacky and offbeat story. Of course, he’s looking for acting, singing and dancing talent, but other skills as well. “I believe that the chemistry of a cast is really important. So, I like to see how a person interacts with the other actors -- even just in the lobby and throughout the auditions.”
The producer is Christi Meeks, herself a Warehouse Company member for 13 years. Meeks, a recently retired elementary special education teacher for the Yakima School District, seconds the importance of chemistry to a show. “The audition really starts the minute you walk in the door. Are you on time? Are you polite, respectful and engaged with others during the process? Are you supportive? When it’s time to make the tough decision between two actors, those offstage behaviors could be the difference.”
Among the concerns of casting this show is filling the roles of Crystal, Ronnette and Chiffon. “These characters form a streetwise chorus of narrators, and they’re really the only ones in the show who have a grip on reality,” says Saucedo. “The show can be cast with actors of any ethnicity,” he says, “but because they’re heavily modeled on The Supremes, those roles really should be played by actresses of color. Most of the plays the Warehouse has done in the past haven’t offered roles specifically written for minorities,” he says. “I worry that may make the WTC seem unwelcoming. My hope is that I can be true to the script while showcasing the talents of people who may have felt excluded in the past.”
While casting live actors is a challenge with any show, Saucedo has already overcome one major hurdle faced by every company producing "Little Shop of Horrors." Namely, he has already found Audrey Two.
This play is dark comedy at its best with outlandish circumstances and a somewhat macabre but funny premise. It’s the story of Seymour Krelborn, a floral assistant at a struggling Skid Row flower shop. Seymour has cultivated a new and exotic breed of plant that he names “Audrey Two” in honor of a co-worker on whom he has a crush. During the course of the play, Seymour’s plant steadily and rapidly grows as a result of a rather gruesome diet: blood. The effect of making Audrey Two go from potted plant to sapling is achieved by using a series of puppets, each bigger than the one before.
“When I first proposed this play to the Warehouse three years ago, I was determined that I would build the puppets myself. Then, I considered renting them, but rental costs plus shipping costs was going to put us way over budget,” says Saucedo. “I discovered that, thankfully, a good friend had just directed the show and still had all of the puppets from her production.”
Problem solved? Well, not quite. As it happens, those puppets were living in a garage in Story City, Iowa. “The day after Thanksgiving I got in my car and began the 1,600-mile trip to pick them up. After a huge thank you to Judge Story’s Theatrical Troupe, I was back in Yakima five days later. The puppets, which were designed and constructed by Mike Soloman, look awesome and I can't wait to see them on stage. And to have space in my garage again!”
Saucedo and Meeks understand that auditioning can be nerve-wracking. So, they aim to make "Little Shop of Horrors" auditions as non-threatening as possible. “The process will be super simple. We’ll have some scenes that people will be asked to read. Auditioners will be taught some music and a couple of dance steps, and they’ll be asked to sing one at a time.” They encourage prospective actors to wear something they can move in, and to be prepared to have a picture taken for use in the selection process.
They also want auditioners to be aware that the Warehouse Theatre Company requires full vaccination for participation in events this season, and that proof of vaccination status will be needed to audition. Further information is available on the WTC website at warehousetheatrecompany.org.
During the coming 10 weeks, the ensemble of actors selected to tell this story will be working to learn lines, songs and dance steps. At the same time -- in true community theater fashion -- a small army of volunteers will create costumes, hang and focus lights, and buy and build props to bring Saucedo’s vision of "Little Shop of Horrors" to the stage.
At 7:30 pm May 5, the lights will come up on Mr. Mushnik’s “Skid Row Florists” shop, and it will be hard to tell that any other show ever took place on the Warehouse stage.
“I love seeing Angel’s ideas come to life on stage,” says Meeks. “And it all starts with auditions!”
