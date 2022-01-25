There’s an adage in theater that says “90 percent of a play’s success lies in the casting.”
If that’s the case, then the current production in rehearsal at the Warehouse Theatre will be 100 percent successful.
“The Savannah Sipping Society,” a four-woman comedy that opens Feb. 11, has the closest thing to an all-star cast that Yakima has to offer. It features Warehouse Theatre Company favorites Mary Kloster (Dot Haigler), Julianne Goberville Van Dyke (Jinx Jenkins), and Grace Schefter (Marlafaye Mosley), three actresses who have delighted Valley audiences for years. But the fourth ensemble member is a newcomer to Warehouse audiences.
This production will be the Yakima performance debut of Corie Burck. While a newcomer to the Warehouse stage, with a history of both academic and professional acting work, she brings plenty of experience to the Warehouse.
Burck holds a bachelor’s degree in theater and communications from Minot State University in North Dakota and has done professional summer stock with Minot Summer Theater. Two years ago, just before COVID caused the company to shutter its doors, Burck was the assistant director for “Becky’s New Car” at the WTC, and she has since been elected to its board of directors.
Still, being new to a place and fitting in with a tight-knit trio of seasoned performers can be a challenge.
She says the experience has been anything but uncomfortable, though. “We connected instantly, and I feel very lucky to be part of such a great cast. Everyone has been so welcoming and gracious all the way around. And the rehearsal process is fun, but there’s a real level of professional respect for the work we’re doing.”
After a five-year absence from the stage, Burck feels like she’s still “knocking the rust off” at this point as she develops her character, Randa Covington. Randa is a perfectionist and workaholic who has recently experienced a career collapse. In real life, Burck is a successful realtor and productivity coach with Keller Williams. Yakima’s current housing market keeps her extremely busy and there seems to be no suggestion of life imitating art in her future.
“The Savannah Sipping Society” is the story of four women who come together by chance, each feeling that her life should be something more than it is. But after just one evening of getting to know one another over some half-burnt cheese straws and a splash or two of bourbon, they begin to form a bond that leads to lasting friendships and an inspiring support system.
As Marlafaye puts it, “somethin’ just clicked” between these “four lonely, middle-aged women who thought nobody wanted to hear what they had to say anymore.” It’s that final line that most intrigues and inspires Burck.
“This play actually features a demographic that is really erased in theater and in our culture,” she says. “These playwrights get that, and that’s why they’re so widely produced. They know that theatergoing women want to see themselves portrayed onstage. It’s empowering.”
“Savannah” is the work of playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Collectively known simply as “Jones Hope Wooten,” the trio has written over 20 comedies that are hugely popular in community theater circles. This play, like each of their others, features strong acting opportunities for women. They specialize in characters that have a chance to make audiences howl with laughter one moment, then bring them to tears the next. For a point of comparison, you need go no further than old episodes of “The Golden Girls” for which Wooten was a main writer.
“Sipping Society” is the fourth play in their canon to be produced locally; previous Yakima productions have included “Dixie Swim Club,” “The Hallelujah Girls” and “The Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens.”
Andrea Goberville, current Warehouse Theatre board president, serves as producer and stage manager for this show. Of Burck, she says, “It’s always great to see new talent on our stage. And it’s wonderful to watch all these veterans rehearse and create a very funny show. They make my job much easier, I must say.”
The term veteran applies to the whole production team in this case. In fact, other than Burck, only Beth Parker (helping with props and lighting) and Keila Scott (helping with costumes and props) have fewer than 20 years’ experience working with the company. Co-directors Melissa and Kurt Labberton have enlisted the help of light designers Moe Broom, Sandi Cok and Bill Rathbone, as well as set designer Darryl Tom and costumer Kloster. That full production team has worked together on Labberton-led shows multiple times over the last few decades.
Their history together means they have a friendship and a kind of production shorthand that can only come through experience.
That’s not to say the process has been conflict-free. Nearly the entire first week of rehearsals was lost due to nasty road conditions. As the snow piled up, the cast and crew were limited to at-home work.
And of course, as in all live encounters these days, COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are a topic of concern with the show. Recent infection rates in Yakima have increased that concern and led the WTC to enact more stringent attendance policies. While patrons needed only to wear a mask in the theater for the first two shows in the 2021-22 season, earlier this month the board of directors voted to require patrons to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of a performance.
“It’s really unfortunate, but it is just time to make that change based on local numbers,” said Goberville. “We have a real concern for our community and if we’re inviting them to join us in our space, we have to do it as responsibly as possible.” This change puts the Warehouse in line with the attendance requirements at other performance venues in Yakima.
According to director Kurt Labberton though, even with canceled rehearsals and COVID threats, the cast has made the rehearsal process smooth.
“Actually, the biggest challenge we’ve faced,” he says with an ironic smile, “is getting these four wallflowers to come out of their shells.”
Veteran or newcomer, that’s unlikely to remain a challenge.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in this space every four weeks.
