1947 was a year of momentous events in the United States.
That April, Jackie Robinson took the field for the first time as a Brooklyn Dodger. June saw the revelation of George Marshall’s eponymous plan to provide aid to war-torn Europe. That same month, the alien invasion craze started after reports of not one but two separate UFO sightings in Washington state, followed by the infamous Roswell incident a month later. Howard Hughes flew his Spruce Goose in November, and Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” hit Broadway in December.
To be sure, each of these historical events is important enough to remain noteworthy in American culture today.
But earlier in ’47 — Thursday, Feb. 6, to be exact — there was a happening of some historical importance right here in Yakima. That night, the fledgling Yakima Little Theatre Group (now the Warehouse Theatre Company) performed for the first time.
An advance editorial in the Yakima Dailies declared, “This week the curtain will rise on the first effort of an infant Community Theater movement in Yakima. … We hope the Community Theater succeeds and becomes an established part of Yakima’s cultural life, as it should.”
It appears those hopes have been realized. When the Warehouse Theatre Company’s final show of the 2021-22 season, “Little Shop of Horrors,” opens May 5, it will be show No. 345 in the long line of WTC productions. With only the exception of the COVID-canceled 2020-21 season, this community theater has presented an unending string of entertainment and opportunity to the people of the Yakima Valley since that cold February night in 1947.
No wonder, then, that it is with great pride and gratitude that the Warehouse Theatre Company announces the five titles chosen for the next season of plays — their 75th, Diamond Anniversary season.
• • •
The 2022-23 season will kick off with the high-energy music and dance of “Footloose the Musical.” Auditions are May 23-24 for this tale that celebrates the exhilaration of youth and the power of forgiveness. Chicago-born teenager Ren McCormack finds himself at odds with most of the small town he and his mother have just moved to, a small town where dancing has been outlawed. With the help of the reverend’s daughter and a country boy who becomes his best friend, Ren convinces the reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town heal from a tragedy that has affected them all. An adaptation of the popular motion picture musical, “Footloose” runs July 14-30.
• • •
The fall offering from the WTC is “The Outsider.” Not to be confused with the famous S.E. Hinton novel, this play by Paul Slade Smith is the laugh-out-loud story of a man who has “greatness thrust upon him.” Ned Newley does not want to be governor and is terrified to take office when his predecessor is forced out by scandal. He is clearly destined to fail and might be the worst candidate to ever run for office, unless the public is looking for … the worst candidate to ever run for office! A timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, “The Outsider” opens Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 1.
• • •
A well-known story with a twist takes the stage in November with the opening of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. It’s up to the Bradleys and the reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes. Johnna Beacham and Malcolm Hillgartner teamed up to make this buoyant musical adaptation of the original Barbara Robinson play. The Warehouse will partner with East Valley High School to mount this production on the EVHS stage. The “Pageant” will have seven performances between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3.
• • •
In February, the WTC will present “The Book of Will.” Today’s theater owes a great debt of gratitude to the collected plays of William Shakespeare. But what if there had never been a collection in the first place? Playwright Lauren Gunderson displays her considerable skill to tell the story of how Will’s fellow actors, Henry Condell and John Heminges, begged, borrowed and banded together to compile the First Folio of Shakespeare’s works; to preserve the words that shaped their lives … and ours today. A remarkable true story of love, loss and laughter, “The Book of Will” sheds new light on the man we think we know. The play will be on stage Feb. 10-25.
• • •
The final show in the WTC Diamond Anniversary Season is “The 39 Steps.” Patrick Barlow adapted this play using the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock as source material. Richard Hannay, a man with a boring life, meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on Hannay’s trail. Threat after threat, menace after menace — all played by just three actors — pursue him in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale. A fantastic blend of suspense, intrigue and lots of comedy, “The 39 Steps” will make for a fantastic night at the theatre. The show runs May 5-20, 2023.
• • •
From “My Little Boy” in 1948, to “The Little Foxes” in 1964, to “A Little Night Music” in 1991, to multiple productions of “Little Women” and this year’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” the little theater that became the Warehouse Theatre Company has engaged thousands of people in the joys of producing live theater. Thousands more have been enriched and encouraged as audience members. With well over 500 season coupon holders this year, the theater is not just surviving, it’s thriving.
Here’s to the next 75 years!
