The fanfare and hoopla of the Broadway theater scene is pretty much world famous. There’s something about the energy and intensity of the place that seems to translate excitement across countries and cultures. And of course, the vibe is never more intense than the evening when Broadway celebrates itself through the annual presentation of the Tonys.
Last Sunday night marked the 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony. “The Lehman Trilogy” was a big winner, taking home the Tony for best play, lead actor, direction, lighting and scenic designer. Best book of a musical and best musical honors went to “A Strange Loop.”
As usual, the night was filled with laughter, tears and great performances by the talented stars of Broadway, including a showstopper by the best musical actress winner, Joaquina Kalukango.
A showcase of the rich and diverse power of live storytelling, it was a true celebration of theater stemming from a rich and honorable history.
In a clear example of art’s ability to unite and inspire, a group called The Stage Women’s War Relief was founded in 1917 by seven suffragists and theater artists. Their intent was to use their theatrical platform to raise money for American soldiers fighting in World War I. They were wildly successful, eventually raising more than $7 million (over $134 million in today’s dollars) to support the cause.
In 1940 — as another world war loomed — actress Antoinette Perry took a page from her predecessors’ book, reviving and renaming the patriotic effort The American Theatre Wing in the process. The Wing established The Stage Door Canteen, offering theatric service to servicemen, and even donated $75,000 to help establish the USO as a source of entertainment for overseas troops.
Perry died just a year after the war ended, and in 1947 — to honor her leadership and vision — the Wing established the Antoinette Perry Awards, now better known as the Tonys.
Coincidentally the Yakima Little Theatre Group — today’s Warehouse Theatre Company — was founded that same year. Post-war America was bursting with energy, and thanks to the booming economy and prosperity of the time, community members found that they had free time to pursue personal hobbies and interests.
Not surprisingly, those interests included artistic expression and enjoyment of live theater. Amateur theater companies sprang up across the country. The nature of these volunteer organizations didn’t necessarily mean they would thrive, though. Regarding their longevity, Jeanne Adams Wray — the former president of the American Community Theatre Association — used to say that they tended to “multiply like rabbits and die off like fruitflies.”
So, it’s a testament to the early YLTG leadership that they survived growing pains to establish a legacy in Yakima. Marking its 75th season of shows this year, the group had gone from surviving to thriving by its 20th. In 1967, they had become comfortable enough to follow in the Theatre Wing’s footsteps and begin to celebrate their own work, establishing an award ceremony of their own.
That year, The Winnies were born.
The Winnie Awards were created by the YLTG board as a tongue-in-cheek honor to their outgoing president, Winston “Winnie” Hoffman. Hoffman had been an integral part of the company since his performance in “Teahouse of the August Moon” in the fall of ’64, and was instrumental in the theater company’s growth. In all, he spent 15 years with the group before moving to a theater teaching position at Central Arizona College in Coolidge. The awards were so appreciated that the ceremony became an annual event.
The format of the ceremony itself has shifted and changed over the years. The 1967 version was a potluck dinner, and in the years that followed it ranged from a picnic in the park to a formal dinner at a local restaurant. More recently, the night has been designed to be “Tony-esque” featuring musical numbers, scenes from the previous season’s shows, and a preview of plays selected for the coming season.
Any decent award ceremony deserves a physical piece of memorabilia. Reportedly, the male winners of the first Tony Awards received money clips, and the women got compacts with “little automatic windshield wipers on the mirrors.” The Winnie in those early days was less exotic; the awards came in the form of statuettes originally designed by Yakima‘s renowned visual artist Phil Kooser. Cast in hydra-stone and mounted to a wooden base, these figures became trophies and heirlooms of theatrical excellence. As such, many found places of esteem in households across Yakima. Since then, the physical awards have ranged from plaques to acrylic trophies.
No matter the venue or format, the one constant since ‘67 has been using the occasion to pay tribute to the outstanding work that went into the previous season’s shows. Back then, a panel of three judges was recruited to score performances leading to recognition of the season’s best. Today, the panel is a dozen strong. The increased number makes for a more balanced system of scoring.
The original categories are still there, including awards for the best actress/actor, supporting actress/actor, set design, director and production. Since then, individual Winnies for lighting and costuming, the People’s Choice Award, and two renewable college scholarships have been added to the mix.
From the outset, the company also recognized an Outstanding Contributor (now known as the Bootsy Semon Award in honor of her remarkable contributions to the company), and an Outstanding Newcomer. The latter award points to a key element of the Warehouse Theatre Company’s continued success. While there are many veterans who have been involved with the WTC for years, there has always been a wealth of fresh new talent that shows up season after season. Celebrating those newcomers brings them into the fold and brings them back year after year.
The Winnie Awards Ceremony remains a key piece of Warehouse Theatre Company tradition today. While the proceedings may not reach the same level of fanfare and hoopla found in the heart of Manhattan, for performers and creatives of this 75-year-old community theater, it can still be a night of pulse-pounding excitement. Though the shows and the hard work that went into them are long past, there’s something about hearing your name read on a list of nominees that feels like opening night all over again. After all, who wouldn’t hope to be celebrated by others who appreciate your work and craft?
The ceremony for the 2021-22 season is slated for Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre Company’s home, 1610 S. 24th Ave. As they do each time, the proceedings will both unite and inspire company members. It’ll be an evening of laughter and perhaps a few tears.
And just like the American Theatre Wing fete that served as its inspiration, the Winnie Awards will be a celebration of theater that stems from a rich and honorable history.
