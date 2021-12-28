Hello and Happy New Year to friends and family!
I hope this letter finds you well after the crazy challenges of the last year. It’s kind of hard to believe, but it seems like 2021 may have been even tougher than 2020! If you’re reading this, though, you’re weathering the storm and looking forward to a new and improved year in 2022.
These “year-in-review” letters have become pretty popular, so I figured I’d jump on board. Here are the highlights of what happened around the Warehouse this year:
January was pretty quiet around here. In fact, it was mostly about being worried. It’s hard to remember this, but at that time the vaccines against COVID-19 weren’t even available to everyone so we didn’t have any idea when, or if, we might be able to have visitors again.
In February, then-SCENE lead writer Pat Muir from the Yakima Herald-Republic asked if we wanted to maybe contribute a column to the paper every four weeks. That was an exciting offer, and we took him up on it. We’ve made the deadline each month so far. Makes me think of a line from the classic American play “Our Town” when Mrs. Gibbs says: “… good weather, bad weather -- tain’t very choice but I always find something to say.” We’re really grateful for this opportunity.
March was a super month for the kids. You remember Ruth Veselka and Brandon Lamb, don’t you? Thanks to some “Tulalip Cares” grant funding -- and improving COVID numbers in the county -- they were able to bring in some local kids to have drama classes (as long as everyone wore masks and stayed 6 feet apart). Boy did they have fun! They played theater games and did radio plays, which were even recorded with the help of Brian Stephenson from Townsquare Media. It’s hard to say if the adults or the kids had the better time!
April and May were spent doing “home improvements.” You’ve heard that freon is no longer legal in air conditioning units, right? Well, we were able to finish replacing all our HVAC units last spring, so we don’t have to worry about freon anymore! The new units do a great job of circulating air to combat COVID spread, too! Our friend and tech director Moe Broom helped supervise the install. We were able to use some Washington State Arts Commission grant money to pay for that work, but mostly we have our extended family member Martha Stadelman to thank for covering those costs. Can’t tell you how grateful we are for that!
June and July were about the kids again. With Ruth Veselka leading the charge, we held a summer drama camp! 20-plus campers worked in small groups to learn about different styles of puppetry and build their own puppet shows. At the end of the week, the kids performed and recorded their show to be put on YouTube for parents and families to watch and share. Ruth had help from Brittany Berger, Stephen Clark, Rebecca and Bella Festa, Sandy Jennings, Pat Seely and Kira Veselka. Isn’t it just amazing that they all volunteered their time to the camp? We partnered with ESD 105 through Julia Krolikowski, director of their “21st Century Summer School” grant, and used up that “Tulalip Cares” grant to make the transportation and all materials for the camp free to all the kids.
Things started to feel a little more “normal” in August when we got to finally hold auditions again! It was so exciting to bring people back to the Warehouse to do what we love so much as they tried out for “Clue: On Stage.” It was kind of tough, though, because after a lot of deep discussion, the board decided we needed everyone to be vaccinated in order to work with us. This COVID thing is real, and we figured we needed to do everything we could to stay open once we started working again.
The biggest news this year came in September when we opened “Clue: On Stage!” After 18 long months without being able to entertain, we didn’t know how many people would be interested in coming back to see a show, especially when they would be required to wear a mask. Guess we weren’t the only ones missing live theater, because we sold every available seat to every performance! Our good friends and board members Ray Pritchard (director) and Pat Seely (producer) brought us back to the Warehouse with a bang! We have so much gratitude for the patrons who came back after being away so long.
October and November restored music to the building with rehearsal and performances of “Little Women: the Broadway Musical.” Yakima audiences again filled the place to take in this wonderful holiday show directed by Brandon Lamb, with Pat Seely’s help as producer. These things take tons of support and they sure got it! Christi and Michael Meeks worked really hard on set construction, and board members Chelle Bos (props), Carol Garza (choreography) and Aimee Hostetler (musical direction) added their talents to the mix. As the saying goes, the show was given “two enthusiastic thumbs up!”
Finally, we come to December. Thanks to Debbie Rich and Gina Milliron, the WTC had a decorated tree in the Yakima Valley Museum’s “Charity Holiday Lights Extravaganza.” On the 11th, “Little Women” closed and one week later, auditions for our next show, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” were held. Melissa Labberton is directing this wild comedy that’s being produced by Andrea Goberville. You may know the cast members: Corie Burck, Mary Kloster, Grace Schefter and Julianne Van Dyke. They’re sure looking forward to the new year, especially Feb. 11 when their show opens.
So, there you have it: a review of the rough-and-tumble year that was 2021. No doubt you can relate when we say that the Warehouse Theatre family’s experiences over the past 12 months have been a bit of a roller coaster ride. But if you’ll pardon the mixed metaphor, the common thread through it all is gratitude.
We are so grateful to still be Yakima’s community theater, to share our love for the art we create with people who love to support its creation. With a shared desire to “get back to normal,” more and more people are getting vaccinated. That makes us hopeful that there may be a time coming when masks won’t be required. The threat of the virus is still out there, and we’ll probably need to work over, around and through more obstacles in 2022. But theater is all about overcoming obstacles, right?
So, together we can get through this.
Happy New Year and may your 2022 be filled with health and happiness!
