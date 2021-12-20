When your power depends on the sun and the seasons that come with it, what will happen when unpredictable weather threatens not just the shaders (nonmagical beings) but the witches as well?
Clara Densmore is an Everwitch, the first one in a hundred years. She is the only witch alive who can control magic in each season, and the fate of nature rests on her shoulders. But being the most powerful witch comes with a price: Her magic seeks out the people she loves most. And after the death of someone she loves, she refuses to get close to anyone again. Can she learn to control her magic or will it continue to take everything she holds dear as the planet she loves continues to die?
In a conversation with Clara, one of the characters says, “Never let anyone make you feel bad about the things you’re capable of. Some will insist you step into the shadows to make them more comfortable. But I’ll tell you a secret: There’s enough light for us all.”
This quote from the book illustrates the beautiful message of accepting who you are to the fullest and not apologizing for what makes you spark. In dark times, never forget that there is enough light to shine on you.
Rachel Griffin does a breathtaking job of taking you through a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance. I love the idea of magic and being something extraordinary. The idea of being "more than" can be intoxicating. This book does a beautiful job of showing that the things we dream about can come with burdens, yet you should never give up on love and you should never give up on yourself.
Whether you are a witch, a human or anything in between, who you are greatly matters. There is strength in accepting that truth.
• “The Nature of Witches” by Rachel Griffin was published by sourcebook fire on June 1. It retails in hardback for $17.99.
• Lisette Pietsch works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books each week in Thursday's SCENE.
