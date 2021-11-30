Can I let you in on a secret? All of us have experienced trauma in one form or another. Everyone may not speak about it and you may have no idea, but I guarantee that those you love will deal with it at one point in their lives.
Many of you reading this have your own story and battle the events that changed your world in an instant. It could be childhood abuse, the sudden death of a loved one, a crippling health diagnosis, a bad car accident, the loss of a job, the effects of addiction, racism, and those are just to name a few.
So why is there not more conversation about what is happening to us? Why aren't there more answers, more support, or better solutions being given?
Paul Conti writes so clearly on this issue in his book "Trauma: The Invisible Epidemic." Conti has a message to share with the world and it is one that many desperately need to hear. Thankfully the stigma around mental health is beginning to change, but there still is a long way to go. So many of us are living our lives being led by the traumatic events that happened and have no idea. We don’t understand why we can’t overcome our struggles but we do know that we don’t want to continue in these toxic cycles.
If you want to know how to be better for yourself and those you love, this book will bless you with the gift of understanding.
I would recommend this book to everyone in your life because we all have things that we need to heal from. Conti will help you pull back the layers of trauma, identify it, and start your journey to becoming a better you. I am grateful for authors like Conti because they are sharing their knowledge with the world to help create a better future for those to come. I really hope you take a chance and pick up this book, because I think there is something within these pages for all of us.
• “Trauma: The Invisible Epidemic” by Paul Conti was published Oct. 5. It retails for $17.99.
• Krystal Griswold works for Inklings bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books each week in Thursday’s SCENE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.