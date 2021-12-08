"Books invite us to explore distant galaxies, face our fears, find meaning in our lives, unlock our imaginations, and slip inside someone else's skin. When you give someone a book, you're offering them an entire world."
-- Author Eliot Peper
To get your gift giving started this year, we have Tamara Berry, Lucy Gilmore and Kristin Vayden signing their books for us on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tamara Berry is a cozy mystery writer with a humorous flair -- come for the murder, stay for the laughs. The first book in her "Eleanor Wilde Mystery" series, "Séances are for Suckers," focuses on Ellie, a ghost hunter who does not believe in ghosts. Nicholas Hatford III knows very well that Ellie is a fake, but to appease his mother and get rid of the “ghost” causing havoc in his life, he flies Ellie to deal with his supposedly haunted family’s estate in England. Before all of that though, Ellie stumbles across a dead body. Now she has two mysteries to solve. Can she?
Lucy Gilmore writes fun and super funny romance books full of puppies and heartfelt stories. "I Hate You More" will have you laughing; that's just a fact. And if you love dogs? Even better. Ruby grew up in the beauty pageant world and left it all behind a long time ago. But when one of the older ladies she cares for asks her to show her golden retriever at the upcoming Canine Classic show, she cannot refuse. The dog is hopeless, but when Ruby puts her mind to something nothing can stop her, not even the very handsome and also very infuriating Canine Classic judge, Spencer Wilson.
Kristin Vayden has five children to chase but somehow finds time to write historical romance masterpieces. "Fortune Favors the Duke" is as beautiful as it is sad. Quinn Errington becomes the Duke of Wesley solely because of a tragic accident that took his brother's life, and now he has to leave the life he loves in Cambridge behind and move to London to manage things. Catherine lost her fiance (Quin's brother) and we find her grieving at the beginning of the book. She slowly comes out of her shell and it turns out she has a very strong and present personality. Through grief and healing (and some other challenges along the way), they find happiness again.
See you on Saturday! And if you can't make it, just order online. All orders placed before the event will be signed.
• "Séances are for Suckers" by Tamara Berry, $15.95, Kensington Publishing.
• "I Hate You More" by Lucy Gilmore, $14.99, Sourcebooks Casablanca.
• "Fortune Favors the Duke" by Kristin Vayden, $8.99, Sourcebooks Casablanca.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
