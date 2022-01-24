I retired in 2011 and finally had time to do some serious reading. One of the things I decided to do was go back and actually read some of the books that I had been asked to read for various classes and never had truly read.
I passed all those classes, by the way, with flying colors. Undoubtedly my superpower has something to do with a higher-than-average level of something I like to call BS-ability. I started with a belated mental apology to my ninth-grade English teacher as I read "A Tale of Two Cities" and "Great Expectations." I followed up with all those I lied about in college: "The Brothers Karamazov," "Don Quixote," "The Great Gatsby," "The Catcher in the Rye," "Robinson Crusoe" and even the infamous "Moby-Dick."
Are all of these books wonderful? Of course; they’re all examples of great literature! Does each of these books resonate equally with all readers? Of course not; each of us brings our own life experiences to our reading armchairs when we sit down with a good book.
That being said, here are a few other entries on my Later Life Redemptive Reading List. These are books that resonated with me on every level and I am very thankful that I was:
1. asked to read them early in life so that I could
2. neglect to read them when assigned so that I could
3. read them later in life and bring a full set of life experiences to the armchair.
And so, in no particular order (except that I put my favorite first):
"The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck
"The Grapes of Wrath" is the story of an Oklahoma family forced off their farm in the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. They travel to California in search of work and a new home.
I’m glad I lied about reading it as a student, because I really enjoyed reading it as an adult. This is a “no duh” for most of you, but I finally figured out what the “grapes of wrath” were, and where they were stored, and why we should hope they will be trampled.
What a great title; his wife came up with it. Steinbeck was going to call it "The Harvest Gypsies." He wrote it to tell the plight of migrant farmworkers and does so admirably. But it should also be on the I Have Read bookshelf of every feminist. That Ma Joad! “Man, he lives in jerks. … Woman, it’s all one flow, like a stream, little eddies, little waterfalls, but the river, it goes right on. Woman looks at it like that … Ever’thing we do — seems to me is aimed right at going on … Jus’ try to live the day, jus’ the day.” What a memorable character. What great lines. What a great book.
"Their Eyes Were Watching God," by Zora Neale Hurston
This is Janie’s story. She is a Southern Black woman whose life shines with independence, strength and wit even though burdened with poverty, social injustice and the trials of early century womanhood. I love love love this book for three reasons: Hurston’s poetic imagery and her stylistic wordsmithing are outstanding; she is able to immerse the reader in the culture of Black 1920s rural Florida; it’s captivating. Janie’s story is every woman’s story, and Hurston tells it artfully in this novel. It’s empowering.
"Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck
George and Lenny are itinerant ranch hands in Depression-era California. Their friendship is endearing, priceless and ill-fated. It’s a short little book (just around 100 pages), but in those pages Steinbeck packs all the feels.
One of the characteristics of great literature is that each rereading provides new discovery. "Of Mice and Men" certainly qualifies as great literature in that regard. Because I know how it ends, each time I read it I am sad through the whole dang thing. It’s so tragic and desolate. Each time Lenny talks about the little farm and “livin’ off the fat of the land” it gut-punches me.
Steinbeck writes in a very direct, realistic, honest way about the disenfranchised of America’s Great Depression. I hate to read it, but I’ll read it again and again. Maybe one day I’ll read it and Lenny and George will get their little piece of land in the end.
"Uncle Tom’s Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe
Another of the criteria of great literature is that it has themes that touch on the basic emotions of love, hate, death, life and faith. "Uncle Tom’s Cabin" does that and more. Originally published in 1852, I first thought the style and vocabulary made it difficult to read. The difficulties soon resolved, and I found I was reading a darn good story. Of course, since Stowe wrote this book over 150 years ago, her culture and life lens were different. Even while she was expounding on the evils of slavery and promoting the abolitionist platform, she still had a paternalistic and patronizing view of the enslaved race. Even considering these deficiencies I really enjoyed it and I’m very glad to have read it.
"Native Son" by Richard Wright
Set in Chicago in the 1930s, it’s the story of a young Black man and how his life unravels after he kills a white woman in a moment of panic. This was a hard book to read, but very important. When I was first assigned to read it in 1982, it would have had a minimal effect on me. Reading it in 2021 was much different. It’s a great look at systemic racism.
Wright could have written a story about an injustice being done to an innocent Black man and the outcome would have been the same. That story would have been unnerving but easier to understand. Instead, Wright takes on a much more complex issue. Bigger Thomas is a bad man. He’s a bully, a criminal and probably a sociopath. And systemic racism helped make him that way. The reader is not tempted to sympathize with or condone Bigger’s actions. We are asked to try to understand how systemic racism helped create the circumstances that made Bigger what he was.
Were you a student slacker as I was? If so, I would encourage you to build your own Later Life Redemptive Reading List and jump right in. Trust me, you’ll feel so much better. And if you actually read all those hard books you were asked to read in your earlier life, jump right in anyway. Choose a classic (modern or not) and cozy up in your reading armchair. Bring your adult life experiences and read or reread. It’s worth it!
• Luanne Clark works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
