We have been doing the Signed Books for Christmas event for three years now, every December. It is always a lot of fun seeing the store ready for Christmas and having authors signing and personalizing their books, making everyone’s Christmas presents just a tad more special.
This year we will have two amazing Pacific Northwest authors here from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Rebecca Zanetti is a New York Times, USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestselling author and has published more than 60 novels, which have been translated into several languages, with more than 5 million copies sold worldwide.
She dabbles in just about every genre. Her newest release, “You Can Hide,” is a thrilling suspense novel set in the rural Pacific Northwest. Although this book can be read as a standalone, it is the second book in the Laurel Snow Thriller series. The first book was “You Can Run,” and it follows the same FBI agent. In “You Can Hide,” special agent Laurel Snow suspects her newly discovered half-sister has something to do with the mysterious disappearance of their father. But when her sister claims that someone is out to kill her, Laurel can’t stand by and watch. Things get even more complicated when bodies start turning up in the local river and her sister is the only common denominator between them.
The second author to join us Dec. 3 is Kristin Vayden. Her books are for the fans of the TV Show “Bridgerton.” Can’t wait until the next season? Give this lovely lady and her series, the Cambridge Brotherhood, a try. Her newest release, “My Dearest Duke,” is the second in the series, but it also can be read as a standalone.
Lord Rowles Haywind is a new duke and has more responsibility than he ever wanted or dreamed of. He needs help, but he is not sure whom he can trust. Reconnecting with Lady Joan makes Rowles more confident and reassures him as no one ever has. But just like Rowles, she has secrets that could cause terrible scandal. The question then becomes if they can truly trust each other.
Both these authors write phenomenal stories, and between the two of them you are sure to find a book to love or to give!
“You Can Run” and “You Can Hide” by Rebecca Zanetti ($8.99, Zebra).
“My Dearest Duke” by Kristin Vayden ($8.99, Sourcebooks Casablanca).
