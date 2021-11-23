It's the Christmas shopping season, and you're wondering what to get those people who are so hard to buy for. Skip the coffee mugs and inspirational posters this year and try one of these fantastic picture books:
• "Plantopedia: The Definitive Guide to Houseplants" by Lauren Camilleri and Sophia Kaplan (Smith Street Books, $40)
Last spring, many of us, myself included, went a little overboard with their houseplant shopping. Spring may be long over, but now we need to keep those babies alive or risk having to buy them all over again next spring. So what could be better than a coffee table book on houseplants for that friend or family member who got a new hobby this year as a Christmas gift? This book has over 130 plant profiles with detailed plant care information, tips and tricks to keep them healthy. It is absolutely stunning!
• "Big Dog, Little Dog" by Seth Casteel (Plumme Books, $22)
Do you have a dog lover in your life? Or just an animal lover? This is the book for them. Seth Casteel is an award-winning photographer and author of the national bestsellers "Underwater Dogs" (I have an awesome puzzle made of four pictures from that book) and "Underwater Puppies." His photographs have been featured seemingly everywhere. "Big Dog, Little Dog" is, as the title suggests, a wonderful collection of expertly timed photographs, each featuring two dogs, one big and one small. Through photographs, the book explores the diversity in dog sizes and their relationships to each other.
• "The Joy of Watercolor: 40 Happy Lessons for Painting the World Around You" by Emma Block (Running Press, $18.00)
If you're looking for a fun way to spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon, this easy-to-learn watercolor book is for you. I love that it can be shared between the beginner and the advanced painter. Emma Block provides clear instructions on how to paint your own masterpieces, all while giving you encouragement to see the beauty in the ordinary. From flowers to objects to people, you’ll be seeing the world through joyful colors as you paint the world around you. Who knows what inspiring art lies within your heart? This book would be a great addition to your book collection or a thoughtful gift to those you love this holiday season. Happy art-making to you!
• "Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy" by Misty Copeland (Aladdin Paperbacks, $19.99)
Everything about this book is inspiring, from the stories of triumph contained within its pages to the stunning artwork. Being seen, heard and known is vital to human existence. So many of these powerful women of color had to stand firm in the face of oppression and not give up when the world around them didn’t support their dreams. Because of their courage to fight back, they paved the way for others to experience a better life. Misty Copeland honors those who came before her in a very special way that everyone should read. It is a beautiful tribute to the sacrifices endured and the victories gained from these talented, hardworking and dedicated women. I hope their stories will bring new understandings to your heart and light a fire in you to follow your dreams.
• Anne Zastrow and Krystal Griswold work for Inklings Bookshop. They and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
