It’s 2022 now and with the new year many of us look to the future by trying to better ourselves. It’s an innately optimistic thing to do, and we all need an extra dose of optimism these days! With that in mind, we here at Inklings would like to share a few ideas for books that might help you fulfill your New Year's resolutions.
• "Vogue Knitting: The Learn-to-Knit-Book" by Vogue Knitting Magazine
Taking up hobbies is a popular resolution, and knitting is one of the most accessible of them all. Vogue has been prolific in its knitting guides the past few years. The color photographs are chic and professional and the directions concise. The book gives great instructions for all the basic stitches, cast-ons and bind-offs with photographs of each step using perfectly color coordinated backdrops so you can easily see the stitching.
After instructing on the stitches, the book offers patterns for some basic clothes, ranking them from one to three by difficulty and displaying them elegantly and stylishly. This is a great book by writers who are obviously passionate about empowering their readers to create clothes they love with a personal touch.
• "The Body Keeps the Score" by Dr. Bessel Van Der Kolk
This book was on our bestsellers shelf almost all of 2020, and for good reason. It is a lifetime of research into psychological trauma written into a poignant and emotionally stirring book. This is a great read for anyone who feels like they’re not handling something from their past now and wants to change that. It provides understanding of how trauma affects people differently, and explains how treatments for overcoming trauma have evolved over the past 50 years. The written accounts of various therapy subjects will bring you to tears and will teach you how resilient the human mind is.
• "The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss" by Gary Foster
Written by the chief scientific officer of WW (formerly Weight Watchers), this book explains the mindset behind the success stories. These mindset tools are honestly great for just about any task that is daunting or requires commitment. Each chapter focuses on a separate tool: self compassion; accepting setbacks; setting small, specific goals; identifying inner strengths and using them; appreciating your body (where you are right now); getting help from people around you; and experiencing happiness where you are right now.
This isn’t a book filled with exercises and recipes, but it offers something potentially more important because it’s the lasting mindset that turns a New Year's resolution into real change for the better. This book is good enough that it could be used for weight loss, but then take the same approach to write a novel or start a business.
Happy New Year from the booksellers here at Inklings. 2022 promises to be a year of transition and we look forward to helping our readers navigate the changes of the coming year. Remember, taking time to read more books is also a perfectly valid resolution!
• "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel Van Der Kolk was published by Penguin Random House in 2014. It retails for $19 in paperback.
• "Vogue Knitting: The Learn-to-Knit-Book" by Vogue Knitting Magazine was published by Sixth & Spring Books in July 2020. It retails for $22.95 (full-color illustrated paperback).
• "The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss" by Gary Foster was published by St. Martin’s Press on Oct. 5. It retails for $28.99 in hardcover.
• Tony Hoffart works for Inklings Bookshop. He and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
