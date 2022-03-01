Did you know that in Ireland, every four years, when Feb. 29 comes around, ladies can propose to their lovers and the gentlemen must say yes? I had no idea many Americans didn't know that until recently. Well, it is an old Irish tradition that makes for some fun stories to tell, and in this case a very well-written romantic comedy.
"Lucky Leap Day" is the story of Cara, who after one too many whiskeys on Leap Day proposes to her taxi driver, Finn -- who happens to be a musician in the Irish bar where she ended up during her last night in Ireland. She wakes up the morning after with a tin foil ring on her finger, a bad hangover, and a new husband. Because, well, it was Leap Day, and Finn could not reject such a proposal.
Cara has a flight in just a few hours that she cannot miss. The most important meeting of her career is waiting for her. So they do the most logical thing: Cara, Finn and his dog pack their bags and fly to the U.S. After all, it is much easier to annul a marriage if both parties are in the same country.
Once in the U.S., Finn does the one thing Cara was not expecting. Although he does not fight her looking for a way to get the annulment done, he also does not fight their attraction. Much the contrary, he spends his days going to auditions and his evenings charming his new wife. But are his feelings real, or did Finn agree so quickly so he could come to the U.S. for Cara's connections?
"Lucky Leap Day" is sweet and humorous. Cara and Finn are a delight to read, but so are all the secondary characters. Cara's landlady is a wonderful older woman and her friendship with Cara adds much-needed depth to the story.
As for my favorite part -- it's the epilogue! Ever wondered what your dog is thinking? Well, wonder no more. Finn's dog is about to tell you exactly what he thinks about all that has come to pass.
• “Lucky Leap Day” by Ann Marie Walker was published by Sourcebooks Casablanca on Jan. 18. It retails for $14.99. Signed copies are available at Inklings Bookshop.
• Anne Zastrow works for Inklings Bookshop. She and other Inklings staffers review books in this space every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.