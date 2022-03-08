I’ve always been a wannabe sailor. A couple of years ago I joined Yakima Maker Space and, over the course of more months than I care to admit, built a small pram that I occasionally sail in nearby lakes. When the opportunity to read some historic nautical nonfiction came about, my response was a hearty “Aye, matey!”
Before overnight shipping and next-day delivery, international trade was carried out by large ships powered by sail and steam. Voyages lasted months and the crews faced incredible hardships, severe weather, fist fights, injuries and charges of murder.
"Forty Years Master" by Daniel O. Killman is the story of an expert sailor and his adventures on oceans and in ports around the globe. Our narrator is Master Daniel O. Killman himself, who did us the favor of recording detailed notes of his travels, beginning in the 1870s and continuing well into the 1920s.
Killman begins with some background of his early years, growing up in Maine and finding himself on the crew of a ship at a very young age. He quickly begins traveling farther distances, gaining valuable experience and rising in the ranks of ships’ crews.
The distances traveled and remote ports of call are impressive. Killman sails around Cape Horn, to the Yangtze River, to Alaska, and several stops along the Washington coast and Puget Sound. He spent significant time ferrying cargo up and down the West Coast of the Americas and far beyond. His time near Mozambique at the outset of World War I and, later, losing a rudder in the South Pacific, were especially captivating.
Killman also describes the business side of his endeavors. Among them are negotiating terms for hauling cargo and frequent challenges coming into various ports. Then, there was the ever-present issue of finding qualified crews willing to work hard 24/7 and be at sea for months at a time. Even during Killman’s time, he laments the declining quality of seamen available to crew a ship. Finding that crew today might be nearly impossible, when the vast majority of our good citizens likely don’t know port from starboard.
Readers are treated to magnificent photos of the various ships Killman sailed. The notes, documentation and glossary are also a treasure trove for those interested in maritime adventures.
There is also a local connection. Long after his death, Killman’s family gave the manuscript to Harold Huycke Jr., himself a sea captain with a love for maritime history. After Huycke Jr’s death, his daughter, Rebecca Huycke Ellison, completed the compilation and annotation of the book. Captain Huycke’s son is longtime Yakima Valley College geology professor David Huycke.
If you are looking for a first-person account of a thrilling and bygone era in travel and commerce written by one of the great characters of the time, I’d highly recommend "Forty Years Master."
Rebecca Huycke Ellison will be at Inklings Bookshop along with authors Dennis Dauble and Brad Trumbo from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Oh, and port is left, starboard is right.
• “Forty Years Master: A Life in Sail and Steam” by Daniel O. Killman was published by Texas A&M University Press in 2016. It retails for $35.
• Marty Miller is a guest reviewer for Inklings Bookshop. Inklings staffers review books in SCENE every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.